Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, and Darren Criss Will Headline 4th Annual Elsie Fest

It has been announced that the festival will be led by Two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster (TV Land's Younger, ABC Family's Bunheads, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet ), three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (Hamilton, Carousel, Violet, Shuffle Along,The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and actor and Atlantic Records recording artist Alex Newell (Glee, Once on this Island).

The festival will feature special guest performances by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright (Prima Donna and Hadrian Operas, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall), star of CW's THE FLASH, Grant Gustin and Tony nominated actress and Disney legend Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Crazy For You), among others. Cast members from the sold out Off-Broadway hit Be More Chill, highly anticipated upcoming Broadway musical comedy The Prom and Orion Pictures' movie musical Anna and the Apocalypse will also perform. Famed West Village piano bar, Marie's Crisis, returns with their stage to lead festival wide singalongs.

Z100's Elvis Duran will host the one-day outdoor music festival celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen on Sunday, October 7 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. Additional performers and guests to be announced.

Tickets to Elsie Fest will go on pre-sale Wednesday, September 5th at 10am EST. Sign up for the pre-sale code now on ElsieFest.com. General public on-sale will be available on Friday, September 7th at 10am EST on ElsieFest.com. Doors open at 5pm; performances begin at 6pm. Exclusive meet and greet packages available for concert goers as well as festival merchandise. Beer, wine and food will be available throughout the festival grounds as curated by Smorgasburg.

Elsie Fest is Executive Produced by Darren Criss, Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth, Eleni Gianulis and Dr. Sidney J. Stern with Associate Producers Jeff Jernigan of Kraft-Engel Management and Corey Lubowich. Elsie Fest is a The Bowery Presents production.

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

Past performers include Cynthia Erivo, Lea Michele, Evan Rachel Wood, Keala Settle, Ingrid Michaelson, Leslie Odom Jr., Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jason Robert Brown, A Great Big World, Lea Salonga, Todrick Hall, Auli'i Cravalho, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Norm Lewis, Julie James, Seth Rudetsky, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Liz Callaway, Lena Hall, Lindsay Mendez, Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson. For more information about Elsie Fest, please visit www.elsiefest.com. Join the conversation by following Elsie Fest on Instagram and Twitter (@ElsieFest), and on Facebook (facebook.com/elsiefest).

