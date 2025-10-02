Susan Stroman To Honor Lynn Ahrens And Stephen Flaherty At American Songbook Association Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Songbook Association (ASA) will celebrate its fifth annual gala, Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream, on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center.

Five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman will present a special honor to the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-nominated songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The evening will feature performances by Lillias White, Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Elizabeth Stanley, Alton Fitzgerald White, Hannah Elless, Robert Anthony Jones, Derek Klena, Ann Kittredge, Janine LaManna, Kecia Lewis, A.J. Shively, Nathan Salstone, and Lili Thomas. Daniel Green will serve as musical director.

In addition, Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy will receive the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award for her longstanding dedication to the performing arts.

Ticketing Information

Premium seating is $300, with additional tickets ranging from $75 to $200. Tickets are available at americansongbookassociation.org or kaufmanmusiccenter.org.

About the American Songbook Association

The American Songbook Association (ASA) is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, promoting, and advancing the Great American Songbook and the art of cabaret. The ASA publishes Cabaret Scenes magazine, produces performances, and runs educational programs in New York City public schools, serving seniors, students, and wider audiences to ensure the legacy of American popular music continues for future generations.