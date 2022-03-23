Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Has A History Of Involvement In The Theatre

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a history of involvement in the theater.

During her time at Harvard, Brown auditioned for and was cast in a student improv group called On Thin Ice. She also appeared in productions of Little Shop Of Horrors (the Harvard Crimson of the performances said "good, but the quality of their performances fluctuates wildly, and this is a problem which most of the cast shares...), as well as played Billie Holiday in a production called Yesterdays, a play with music that Jackson adapted.

Judge Jackson was born in Washington, DC and grew up in Miami, Florida. Her parents attended segregated primary schools, then attended historically black colleges and universities. Both started their careers as public school teachers and became leaders and administrators in the Miami-Dade Public School System. When Judge Jackson was in preschool, her father attended law school. In a 2017 lecture, Judge Jackson traced her love of the law back to sitting next to her father in their apartment as he tackled his law school homework-reading cases and preparing for Socratic questioning-while she undertook her preschool homework-coloring books.

She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, then attended Harvard Law School, where she graduated cum laude and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Judge Jackson lives with her husband, Patrick, and their two daughters, in Washington, DC.

Did you see Judge Jackson in a show at Harvard? Share your memories to social@broadwayworld.com.