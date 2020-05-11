Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Sunny Showtunes: Wait for Life to Begin with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Article Pixel May. 11, 2020  

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

We're all a little bit Ti Moune these days. Trapped on our own respective islands, longing for adventure. While you're waiting for life to begin, sing along with Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island!

Sunny Showtunes: Wait for Life to Begin with ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Sunny Showtunes: 'Stumble' Into the Weekend with THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
  • Broadway Brainteasers: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Dad in Disguise Word Scrambles
  • Sunny Showtunes: 'Forget About the Boy' with THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE
  • Sunny Showtunes: Express Yourself with BILLY ELLIOT!
  • Sunny Showtunes: Follow 'The Beat of Your Heart' with THE BAND'S VISIT!
  • Broadway Brainteasers: THE LION KING Wild Word Search