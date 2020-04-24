Sunny Showtunes: Restore Your Faith with THE BOOK OF MORMON

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Even when his mission goes off the rails and his back is against the wall, Elder Price from The Book of Mormon relies on his faith to get him through. His resolve is so great, not even a murderous war lord can keep him from completing his mission. After all, what's so scary about that? Times are pretty scary now, but for today let's take our cues from Elder Price, put our faith in whatever it is we believe in, and get a laugh from Tony-nominee Andew Rannells singing "I Believe" from The Book of Mormon!





