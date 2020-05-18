Shutdown Streaming
Sunny Showtunes: Find the Fun with A 'Spoonful' of MARY POPPINS

Article Pixel May. 18, 2020  

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Sometimes all it takes the proverbial 'Spoonful of Sugar' to turn an unpleasant situation into a better one. Today, find the fun in this quarantine job that must be done with Ashley Brown as the magical Mary Poppins!

