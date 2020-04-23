Sunny Showtunes: Drink 'L'Chaim - To Life' with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

"Life has a way of confusing us, blessing and bruising us" I felt that. Today we're visiting the Little Village of Anatevka, where hardships are dime a dozen. Yet in the face of poverty, strife, and certain danger, these devout villagers still find ways to celebrate any good that comes their way. So, today, lift a glass and drink to the things that bring you happiness and comfort and most importantly- 'L'Chaim'- to life! May all your futures be pleasant ones, not like our present ones!





Related Articles