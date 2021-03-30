SummerStage Celebrates National Poetry Month, International Dance Day, and More in April

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage has announced digital programming for the month of April, featuring celebrations for National Poetry Month, World Portuguese Language Day, and International Dance Day.

Additional programming includes a panel discussion with the Solidarity for Sanctuary founder, Doris Muñoz, in conversation with artists KAINA and Linda Diaz and immigrant rights organizer and communicator Lucia, followed by a recap of the 2020 SummerStage Anywhere Solidarity for Sanctuary show.

To celebrate the father of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc's birthday, SummerStage will pay tribute to the genre by premiering a highlight reel of hip-hop performances from over the years at SummerStage across the city including Nas, Public Enemy, KRS-One, Fat Joe, Duck Down Music, Buddy, Pete Rock, and many more, hosted by Ralph McDaniels.

To celebrate National Poetry Month, SummerStage will premiere a collaboration with Nuyorican Poets Cafe, a multicultural and multi-arts institution for groundbreaking works of poetry, music, theater, and visual arts on New York City's Lower East Side since 1973. This program will feature poetry from select artists in association with New York Music Month Extended Play, an initiative of the NYC Mayor's Office of Entertainment on Thursday, April 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

In celebration of International Dance Day, SummerStage will debut a conversation between DanceAfrica's artist director Abdel R. Salaam and producer, Charmaine Warren, followed by excerpts from past festival performances on Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

SummerStage Anywhere's April performances include:

● April 1: Solidarity for Sanctuary: "Existence in the Form of Resistance: Women in Music and Activism" Panel with Lucia, Linda Diaz, Kaina, Doris Munoz & 2020 Show Reel (encore on SummerStageAnywhere.org) at 7:00 PM ET. This panel discussion features the Solidarity for Sanctuary founder, Doris Muñoz in conversation with artists KAINA and Linda Diaz and immigrant rights organizer and communicator Lucia who will reflect on continuing challenges for Latinx, immigrant, and undocumented communities as well as innovative ideas and initiatives to fight for social justice. Following the discussion will be highlights from the 2020 SummerStage Anywhere performances by Mexican singer and songwriter of alternative pop and Tecate Carla Morrison, singer and songwriter from the Lower East Side of Manhattan and winner of the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest Linda Diaz, and Chicago-based experimental R&B and rock singer-songwriter KAINA.

● April 8: The Remix: a Celebration of Hip-Hop at SummerStage hosted by hip-hop visionary Ralph McDaniels (encore on SummerStageAnywhere.org) at 7:00 PM ET. The show will honor DJ Kool Herc, credited as the father of hip-hop, in a celebration of his April 16 birthday and his longtime partnership with the festival. SummerStage will also feature performances at the festival from 2008-2020. The throwback footage from hip-hop notables includes Nas, Public Enemy, KRS-One, Fat Joe, Duck Down Music, Buddy, Pete Rock, and many more.

● April 15: Saudades: World Portuguese Language Day celebration, in association with Arte Institute (encore on SummerStageAnywhere.org) at 7:00 PM ET. Saudades is a word unique to the Portuguese language that describes the feeling of longing for something or someone. In celebration of World Portuguese Language Day, this program will feature some of the best music from the Lusophone community (Portuguese-speaking countries), while sparking renewed reflection on its history and identity. Featured performances include Angolan star Paulo Flores and recited poems and reflections from renowned artists and writers Mia Couto, Ondjaki and Pedro Coquenão (aka Batida). Past SummerStage performance highlights will be aired featuring global music stars Mariza, The Gift, Selma Uamusse, and Dead Combo.

● April 22: SummerStage and Nuyorican Poets Cafe National Poetry Month Celebration in association with New York Music Month Extended Play, an initiative of the NYC Mayor's Office of Entertainment (debut on SummerStageAnywhere.org) at 7:00 PM ET. In celebration of National Poetry Month, SummerStage will partner with longtime collaborator Nuyorican Poets Cafe, showcasing New York City poets Caridad De La Luz, reg e gaines, Mariposa Fernandez, J.F. Seary, Erik Maldonado (aka Advocate of Wordz), Helena D. Lewis, Suzen Baraka, Darian Dauchan (performing with loop station), Wilson "Chembo" Corniel (performing solo, with congas), Rome Neal (accompanied by Chembo on percussion, Lonnie Plaxico on bass, and Andre Chez Lewis on piano), Ramya Ramana, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Andres Chulisi Rodriguez and more. The performances will be recorded both live from The Sultan Room in Brooklyn and remotely.

● April 29: International Dance Day: DanceAfrica at BAM with Artistic Director, Abdel Salaam (debut on SummerStageAnywhere.org) at 7:00 PM ET. In honor of International Dance Day, SummerStage pays tribute to BAM's DanceAfrica, America's largest celebration of dance from the African diaspora. Created in 1977, under the artistic direction of Founding Elder, Chuck "Baba" Davis, the Brooklyn-based festival is a beloved Memorial Day weekend event, drawing up to 30,000 visitors annually. The program will feature a talk between the festival's artistic director and founder of Forces of Nature Dance Theater, Abdel Salaam, and DanceAfrica producer, Charmaine Warren. The informal conversation will cover Salaam's experience with DanceAfrica as a performer and now artistic director, and will be followed by breathtaking excerpts from past festival performances.

All performances will be streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org and all SummerStage social channels ( YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch).‌