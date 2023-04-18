Summer Concert Series On The Rooftop At Pier 17 Celebrates Fifth Season At The Seaport With Lineup Of Over 60 Shows 

The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York City's most scenic outdoor concert venue is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its popular Summer Concert Series at the Seaport with over 60 shows slated from May through October.

This year's exciting lineup of shows kicks off May 3 with rock band Coheed and Cambria, and continues throughout the summer with performances by pop star Bebe Rexha (June 18), Pride weekend kickoff with DJ Trixie Mattel (June 22), T-Pain (July 11), YUNGBLUD (July 14), Jenny Lewis (July 18), Pixies and Modest Mouse (August 21 & 22), Tove Lo (September 10), Macklemore (September 22) and many more to be announced with the latest full lineup available at Click Here.

Since its launch in 2018 by The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), The Rooftop at Pier 17's Summer Concert Series has attracted an eclectic mix of superstar acts including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ringo Starr, Kings of Leon, Amy Schumer, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe, Trevor Noah, Diana Ross, deadmau5, and The Fugees, who reunited for a historic performance in 2021. In 2022, the Summer Concert Series boasted 40 sold out shows from a range of artists like Blondie, Elvis Costello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pusha T, Billy Strings, Deftones, Zach Bryan, girl in red, Jason Mraz, and more.

"New Yorkers, tri-state area residents, and visitors from all over the globe look forward to The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert lineup each summer," said Andrew Schwartz, Co-President of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "This season we are excited to celebrate five years of bringing today's most popular artists to the Seaport to perform at this unforgettable venue with its iconic New York City views-there's really no place like it."

Over the past five seasons The Rooftop has become an artist favorite stop with several performers opting to play the one-of-a-kind venue multiple times, such as All Time Low, Dr. Dog, Flogging Molly, Greensky Bluegrass, Jason Isbell, and The Maine, and in 2023, The Driver Era (June 14), Rebelution (July 6), and Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (August 2) will be returning to play The Rooftop once again.

Notably, performers who take the stage on The Rooftop at Pier 17 cannot help but comment on the panoramic views showcasing some of the city's most iconic landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, and the Statue of Liberty (watch here for what artists are saying about The Rooftop at Pier 17).

As for the concertgoer experience, The Rooftop at Pier 17 offers an intimate atmosphere (3,500 maximum capacity) with first-class amenities and guest services five stories above the East River. Hospitality offerings, such as the Patrón Patio, a lounge destination featuring Patrón Tequila frozen beverages, refreshing cocktails, and iconic views, will once again be available this summer on the northeast side of The Rooftop.

Guests can also purchase exclusive access to another returning hospitality offering, the Grey Goose Terrace, a private rooftop hideaway with lounge seating, dedicated food & cocktails for purchase, and the perfect Instagram-worthy backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Returning this season will be the Heineken Silver Zone from Pier 17 founding partner Heineken, which guests can purchase access to with their ticket. Formerly the Heineken Green Zone, this exclusive space offers ticketholders a reserved viewing area located in front of the stage with access to dedicated concessions.

Before heading to The Rooftop for their concert, guests can experience a collection of waterfront restaurants by culinary powerhouse chefs offered at the Seaport including Jean-Georges Vongerichten's seafood restaurant The Fulton and newly opened culinary and retail destination Tin Building; David Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar; Helene Henderson's Malibu Farm New York; Andrew Carmellini's Italian chophouse Carne Mare, and NoHo Hospitality's Mister Dips.

Tickets to the Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17, including access to the Heineken Silver Zone and Grey Goose Terrace add-on, are now available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and onsite at the Pier 17 Box Office during operating hours. Additionally, Pier 17 founding partner Chase offers a limited number of tickets for purchase exclusively to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers through Ultimate Rewards (Chase.com/UltimateRewards). Chase Sapphire will offer Reserve cardmembers an elevated concert experience with access to an indoor-outdoor lounge and complimentary food and beverage.

The 2023 lineup will feature performances by artists including, but not limited to:

May 3 - Coheed and Cambria "NEVERENDER NWFTWM"

May 4 - Nickel Creek

May 5 - Goth Babe: The Lola Tour

May 12 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters

May 23 - Beach Bunny and PUP

June 3 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 4 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 5 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 9 - The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope

June 13 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 14 - The Driver Era

June 15 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 17 - Reggae Fest Blaze

June 18 - Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life

June 22 - DJ Trixie Mattel: Solid Pink Disco

July 6 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023

July 7 - SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour

July 8 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

July 11 - T-Pain: Escape from Wiscansin - The Invasion

July 12 - Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023

July 14 - YUNGBLUD: The World Tour

July 15 - The Struts: Remember The Name

July 18 - Jenny Lewis: JOY'ALL TOUR

July 21 - An Evening with CAKE

July 22 - An Evening with CAKE

July 27 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

August 2 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 4 - The Mountain Goats

August 5 - Anjunabeats Outdoors

August 21 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 22 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 26 - Gimme Gimme Disco

August 30 - JVKE: what tour feels like

September 10 - Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour

September 14 - An Evening with Ween

September 22 - Macklemore: The BEN Tour

**Plus, more shows to be announced**



For more information on the Summer Concert Series, visit RooftopatPier17.com and follow @RooftopatPier17 across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The Rooftop at Pier 17 is located at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan at 89 South Street, New York, NY 10038.

The Rooftop at Pier 17 is New York City's premier, open-air, multipurpose venue set against panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the iconic Lower Manhattan skyline. Operated by The Howard Hughes Corporation, the 1.5-acre rooftop located at the Seaport, serves as a year-round community amenity and cultural event space accommodating a wide array of programming such as live music, culinary experiences, and more.

Home to the Summer Concert Series, The Rooftop has served as a renowned entertainment destination for Lower Manhattan and all visitors since its 2018 debut with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. The Rooftop at Pier 17 is an award-winning venue, earning such industry honors as "2018 Best New Concert Venue" by Pollstar and "2019 Club All-Star" by VenuesNow, and in 2022 was Pollstar's #3 Top Club Worldwide based on ticket sales, as well as winner of the "Best Event Entertainment Act" category within BizBash's 10th Annual Event Experience Awards.

