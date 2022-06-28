Sugar Sammy, Damon Wayans, Melanie Comarcho And More To Bring The Laughs To Carolines On Broadway In July

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of July, with headliners Affion Crockett, from MTV's Wild 'N Out, July 1 and 2; Sugar Sammy, from his HBO Canada stand-up special, "In Concert: Direct from Montreal," July 7 - 9; Damon Wayans, from FOX's In Living Color, July 14 - 16; and Melanie Comarcho, from the Amazon original docuseries Phat Tuesday, July 28 - 30.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in July are Ian Fidance, from TBS's The Last OG, on July 10; Hunter Hill, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on July 12; Dark Comedy with Ryan Joseph on July 13; Menuhin Hart, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on July 19; the CockTales podcast, Dirty Discussions live show with Kiki Said So and Medinah Monroe, on July 20; The Karen Hunter Show Presents: Foolishness Friday Live!, hosted by SiriusXM Radio's Karen Hunter, on July 24; Jeff Scheen, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on July 26; Jacob & Kyle & Friends, hosted by Jacob Kaplan and Kyle Gordon, on July 27; and Hilarious Colombian Americans, starring Alex Carabaño, Oscar Collazos, Santi Espinoza, Pedro Gonzalez, Venessa Peruda and Antonio Sanint, on July 31.

Line-ups subject to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. THe 2022 NYCF will take place November 7 - 13.

For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com. For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.