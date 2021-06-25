Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - In the Heights Representation, Accessibility, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Uncovering Spooky Secrets

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Well friends, the time has finally come. BuzzFeed Unsolved, the beloved series starring Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej, is coming to an end. Ever since 2016, this show has been a source of great memes, fascinating stories, and of course, dozens of unsolved mysteries both mundane and supernatural. For this article, I had the special opportunity to speak with the two "ghoulboys" about the series and how YouTube as a whole can be used as a platform for performance. We talked about the growth of the series, fan interactions, and even the legendary series known as the Hot Daga. Let's jump right into it!

Student Blog: Interview: Jemarcus M. Kilgore by Katie Van Sickle

Student Blogger: Katie Van Sickle

Excerpt: Hello again, BroadwayWorld readers! I am so excited to share my next blog post with you all. I recently sat down with a good friend of mine who is an actor here in Georgia. Jemarcus M. Kilgore has been a working actor in the industry for a few years now, and I decided to sit down with him and ask him some questions about his experience and how he's seen the industry here in Georgia grow throughout the years.

Student Blog: What 'In the Heights' Means to Me

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: After finals week, I finally got to see the "In the Heights" movie and it was the best way to begin my summer, but this musical actually got my heart long ago, when I listened to the soundtrack for the first time. John M. Chu's vision, with Quiara's words and Lin's songs together, made me feel where the streets are made of music. The way Melissa, Anthony, Leslie, Corey and all the cast brought to life these characters again, was a huge responsibility and they nailed it in the most beautiful way, I'm sure now they'll be inspiring new generations of latinix kids, artists, writers and musicians to tell new stories.

Student Blog: Life's "Marvels" - Why Breaks in Your Timeline are Necessary

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Yet when I pick a day to do this, just as I begin that day of unbridled "rest and relaxation", I'm met with thoughts we've all experienced. Much like the God of Mischief himself, these thoughts are uninvited and troubling: "Are you seriously taking a break right now? When you should be working? How dare you. If you're not working, then what are you except lazy?"

Student Blog: Summer Stock Central: Step #2 | Research, Research, Research

Student Blogger: Matt Guernier

Excerpt: The term 'research' is one that gets thrown around a lot, but I feel like there is rarely ever any specificity or clarification given as to how to go about researching. But never fear, that's what I'm here for haha. So the name of the game for researching as it pertains to Summer Stock is all about, literally...names, Venue Names that is (be sure to re-read the 'Venue Types' section of Step #1| Define 'Summer Stock' if you're a little confused). So how to go about acquiring these Venue Names? - MT IGs - Facebook Groups - Master Lists

Student Blog: What a Way to Make a Living

Student Blogger: Emily Ownby

Excerpt: Going into my first retail job was a little frightening, but I knew I would be building skills that would serve me well post-graduation. But I didn't know how closely these skills would relate to theatre. As summer 2020 show seasons were postponed, performance apprenticeships canceled, and auditions paused due to the pandemic, I realized I was about to face my greatest fear: sitting at home all summer with nothing to do. I needed a job.

Student Blog: Musical Theatre During a Pandemic

Student Blogger: Olympia Prodafikas

Excerpt: When we all heard about the breakout of COVID 19 in China, I don't think any of us would have guessed that it would find its way over here and that it would be so bad. COVID 19 forced us to do many things including putting our careers on hold. I believe that our career suffered the most and we had to completely reinvent our training process.

Student Blog: There's More Hope for Immigrant Artists

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: The journey there is harder than being there and I want to do this for me. I always think that if I don't try, I will forever regret it and never know what it will be like if I did. In all honesty, there are a lot of moments where I felt so lost and on the verge of giving up. So what keeps me going?

Student Blog: We All Deserve to Reach Our Goals, Regardless of Where We Are - A Mexican Girl

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: I watched In The Heights last week (twice hehe), have you? Such a master piece for me. It came in the perfect moment. As you may know, I am Mexican and I am privileged to be able to have an audience that listen to my thoughts and that I am able to make my dreams come true, my 'sueñitos' beyond geographical borders.

Student Blog: The Importance of Making Musical Theatre More Accessible

StudentBlogger Loriane Donnet-Monay

Excerpt: Not everyone can afford to go to the theatre. Whether it be because of the prizes of the tickets or that, geographically speaking, you may have to travel far, it is a considerably exclusive form of art. In my case, as I live in Switzerland, I have to travel to the city of Zürich to see a musical, which is a 3 hours ride or an expensive train journey.