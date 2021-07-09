Student Blogs This Week - Reflecting on the School Year, Returning to Live Theater, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: My Vocal Journey Through Testosterone and 6 Things Theatre Needs to Do for Trans Voices

Student Blogger: Dan Eggers

Excerpt: What are you willing to sacrifice for happiness? For me, it was my voice. As a performer, my voice was one of the biggest obstacles in my coming out. improved in order to make it accessible and enjoyable for trans students and performers. Here are a few ways to help trans and nonbinary singers feel more comfortable.

Student Blog: Dear Evan Hansen is Not A Queer Musical: Why Are We Ignoring Actual LGBTQ+ Musicals?

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: One topic of conversation surrounding the trailer was the fact that many thought that Evan Hansen was queer. (In this article, I will be using the term 'queer' to describe the LGBTQ+ community because as a queer person, I feel comfortable with the term). An article, that can no longer be found online, described Dear Evan Hansen as a gay musical.

Student Blog: Best Summer Podcast Recommendations

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: The possibility of entertainment is endless, but in case you are looking for podcasts to listen to during the warm months, I have plenty of amazing recommendations for you! From everything to true crime to romance stories, these podcasts are some of my favorites and are guaranteed to become some of your best listens this summer.

Student Blog: Home Sweet Home

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: College is over now what? We've said our goodbyes and packed up our lives and moved home or somewhere new we've never been before. We're no longer college students, we're I guess what the world calls 'a real adult' and there is a lot to figure out and it looks different for everyone. The most important thing to remember is to not compare yourself.

Student Blog: Here We Go Again

Student Blogger: Josie Reynolds

Excerpt: The last few months have been some of the most challenging times of my life thus far. A lot of my life has clouded my existence and for a while I thought I was alright. Until this past March, I had consistently ignored how much I was truly struggling. I needed to learn the truth in what it meant to be a human walking around this earth, and during a pandemic nonetheless.

Student Blog: Why Sky-High Lumber Prices are a Big Deal

Student Blogger: Emma Thomas

Excerpt: What happens when an industry dependent on building stories can't afford to build them? We take a look into the American lumber shortage and how it's affected theatres around the country. Before the pandemic that has so heavily affected the world of theatre, technical directors would get designs from designers, spend hours drafting and budgeting labor and materials, and begin constructing a set that later becomes the world of the production. Typically, this is a fairly straightforward process for the people who are experienced. But for the last year, things have been turning on their head.

Student Blog: Does Anybody Have a Map? An Insight into Learning in the New Normal for an Undergraduate

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: In life, I believe that it is always good to be aware of the different perspectives there may be towards scenarios like the phenomenon we are currently facing. I find it vital to take the initiative to reach out to others and get their opinions or insights.

Student Blog: Sandbox Student Productions: Bringing Social Justice to the Forefront of Theatre

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: Sandbox is a student run company. We are not officially a Butler club, but we are able to use the blackbox theaters with permission from the department. We are centered around social justice theatre and try to put on a number of readings of scripts each school year, highlighting a different, relevant charity with each reading.

Student Blog: Can We Stop Treating Jukebox Musicals With Disdain?

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: Ah, yes. The jukebox musical. When most "theatre people" hear that term, the following reaction is normally one of some scorn or even disgust. It's too often that jukebox musicals aren't thought of as "real" theatre or "quality" theatre because the music isn't original, and in some cases, the story is meant to fit the music as opposed to vice versa. However, after over a year without live theatre, it has become highly obvious that all works of theatre are worth equal appreciation, regardless of story, music, or any aspect. So as live theatre makes its return in a newer world, with more opportunities for new works, let's not forget the jukebox musical.

Student Blog: Half Way Done: Lessons From My First Two Years in a BFA Program

Student Blogger: Maria Puig

Excerpt: It's crazy to think I'm halfway through my BFA program. I've had lots of ups and downs and a big unexpected twist with the pandemic. Even though it's been chaotic, I've learned a lot about myself and have grown immensely in my craft. I've gained some valuable skills, strengthen others, and learned a crucial lesson.

Student Blog: A 2020 Senior's 2021 Story

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: March 17, 2020: my unofficial official last day of senior year. 'What comes next?' The next couple months were filled with Zoom calls, video assignments, and the like, and soon enough, I was done with high school. I didn't get to graduate until late July due to restrictions, after the date being pushed back twice from its original date in late May.

Student Blog: The Return of Forever

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Josie Reynolds

Excerpt: I have been given the wonderful opportunity to be cast in my first live production since the beginning of 2020 and boy, am I excited! This feeling is something I missed deeply. I have kind of forgotten what it felt like to go to rehearsals everyday and have the excitement of even memorizing lines.