Student Blogs This Week - NYC Apartment Hunting, College Application Tips, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: Glorious Purpose: An Interview with 'Loki' Composer Natalie Holt

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: 'It took me like, 10 years from graduating to starting to make a living doing it myself, solo, without assisting or anything. So yeah, just stick out if you can and just keep trying and don't be told that you can't do it, just persevere.'

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Thoughts on HSMTMTS Season Two

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: I was so excited for High School Musical:The Musical: The Series season two, more than I thought I would be, I mean last season really surprised me with the cast, the amazing original songs and the way they made High School Musical work as a TV show, it felt fresh, original and special, but now that season two is over, I have a lot of thoughts. The plot changed a little bit, but we have the same cast and the same style so, that was not a problem, but from my point of view something felt different and at first I thought I was expecting too much because I loved season one, but with every episode my excitement went down.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Saga of Renting My First NYC Apartment

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Excerpt: A hopefully helpful list of some things I wish I knew before I began my journey to get an apartment in NYC. I just finished the long and difficult process of finding an apartment in NYC, and I want to share a few things that would have helped me out a lot, if I'd known them beforehand. For context, I have two roommates, and I did not have a very high budget.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 10 Tips for Applying to College When it Seems Just About Impossible These Days

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: It's that time of year again, the summer nights are quickly fading into crisp fall evenings, back to school supplies are flying off the shelves, and the nerve wracking college application season is here like it or not. With the competitive stakes higher than ever and with more and more students applying to top universities, you may feel like it's nearly impossible to get into the school of your choice, but I promise it's not.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Time is an Illusion

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: August, can you believe it. August is a funny month. It's supposed to be winter but August is always confused. The weather is cold and gloomy, one day and then shiny and warm the next. Makes me confused to be completely honest. August also means that the cold months are behind us and that is so sad! I love the cold, the rain, the clouds and the bundling. But August also means that we are in the home stretch for the end of the year!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Getting Back Into It

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: Choir was my real outlet last year, and I've no doubt that it will be the same this year. My professor, the wonderful Dr. Jordan Cox, was and is a light to everyone he came in contact with. He accepts people as they are, and embraces that special part of them. You really do see Christ in him, and that's rare nowadays.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Oh My! I'm So Not Ready For School!

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: So many things to do, so little time. While Singapore is having a mini lockdown, the lockdown fatigue is really causing me major setbacks. Now I only have less than a week to prepare for school! Although the mini 'lockdown' will be lifted on Aug 18, they recently allowed those fully vaccinated to be able to dine in, so... Yes, I need to meet my friends before school reopens, it'll really help with my mental state. Anyway, here is my to-do list, so if you are starting school in September, please don't be like me and start preparing now.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Show Tunes for Seniors

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: As a college senior, I know this coming year is going to fly by. Before I know it, I'll be walking the stage and tossing my cap in the air in victory. I'll need show tunes to help me through it all. Since there's a musical for every situation, I've compiled a list of songs to describe the journey of senior year, whether you're in high school or college.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 14 Days

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: Though I will miss my Maryland friends and family dearly, I am so ecstatic to be back at Pitt. I haven't stopped thinking about it since I chose to stay home last spring. Though I try not to get my hopes to high in case of another lockdown or something of the sort, I cannot help myself in preparing for one of the greatest academic years of my life. I wish all college sophomores luck in there studies this year, and frankly, anyone else as well. We deserve it.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The American Fairy Tale

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: The Wizard of Oz shows audiences that times may be tough, but love, friendship, and humanity can be fostered through hard work. Even though this fairy tale can be considered propaganda in the age of the Great Depression, it can still function as motivation for Americans to take risks and combat their struggles in troubled times.