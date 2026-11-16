Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with Broadway Deep Dive. BroadwayWorld is accepting questions from theatre fans like you. If you're lucky, your question might be selected as the topic of her next column!

Nick Blaemire chats with Jennifer Ashley Tepper about writing off-Broadway’s Soon, currently in the last week of its Out of the Box Theatrics run, starring in Broadway’s A Few Good Men, and everything in between.

Jennifer Ashley Tepper: I would love to start with the origin story of Soon. When did you first start writing the show, and what has the show’s journey been, over the years?

Nick Blaemire: I started writing it in 2011. I actually started writing it with a couple of friends who I lived alongside during a lot of the circumstances chronicled in the show. The show is really about my first love and a lot of the feelings I had about being with her. It’s about realizing that a different upbringing and different brain chemistry can create real chasms between people.

Obviously we see that on a grand scale now in politics. In relationships, it’s always so fascinating. We have the same sense of humor, we have the same friends, we are very much in love and there’s real affection—but all of that only goes so far. At a certain point, there’s a ‘will you’ or ‘won’t you’ as far as living the sort of life that’s being proposed. I always thought that was fascinating. The two friends I started writing the show with didn’t want to commit to writing a musical, because they take forever. So I went off and did it for me.

I was 26 when I started writing Soon and I could tell really quickly that it wasn’t going to be a Broadway show. But I really like those little shows with big ideas in them and I loved the sci-fi bent that came out of thinking: how do I show, in a theatrical way, the themes I was just talking about? Where you can’t get through to someone? What if there’s a literal door and walls? And why would they be in that position?

Soon does center around this idea of the end of the world. That idea has always been in the back of my mind as my greatest fear: apocalypse pandemonium. When I wrote the show, that felt like a really thematic thing.

We did the show at the Signature in D.C. in 2015 with Alex Brightman and Jessica Hershberg, both of whom were stunning in it. Josh Morgan and Natascia Diaz were great in it too and Matt Gardiner directed it excellently. It was in a small space, but it had a proscenium, and it sort of felt like the apartment was ‘over there’—away from the audience. It felt like a theoretical apocalypse that we had no emotional key into. So the show sorta ended after DC.

But then the pandemic happened and suddenly producers were reaching out to me. A show about the end of the world was resonating in a different way now. I got excited about the idea of doing Soon in an actual apartment. That led me to the East Village Basement, which is one of my favorite venues in New York. Now we’re uptown because of the success of that first run. I love Out of the Box, the company doing the show, and we’ve had this beautiful trajectory—for a show that I didn’t at first know quite what to do with. I just felt like I had to get it out.

Did anything change about the writing of the show in response to how the world has changed since you started writing it? Either because of the pandemic or otherwise?

A little bit. I would say the biggest shift was actually because I wrote the first draft between 2011 and 2015, when I was in my 20s. Then I really didn’t look at it for a while. So the biggest change was that narratively, I understood better how to structure a story when I started rewriting it.

At first, the show was told in a non-linear way. In 2015, the timeline was out of order. It wasn’t clicking. I could feel that in previews, but I didn’t know how to fix it. Then when Will Blum and I started talking about working on the show, we made a big shift. Will is an amazing actor who had done a reading of the show and had been directing as well. This seemed like a great thing for us to do together. When we started talking about the show, Will went, “It needs to be in order”. So we put it in order to see what that would do.

It did a lot. It immediately gave us ideas about how to give the audience enough that you could grab onto the circumstances of these people’s reality while also hearing your own when they talk.

Nick Blaemire</a>'s 'Soon'" width="356">

What you said about the East Village Basement made me think about how Soon is part of this movement of new off-Broadway shows that seem to be closer than ever to their audiences in more immersive and smaller venues. Do you feel like any of that is a reaction to the AI and technology of the world?

No question. Liveness is incalculably valuable to all of us. We’re social beings. We see the blankness in the eyes of the tech bros because there’s this real skepticism about socializing. They want to control it. I understand that as someone who likes controlling things and fails all the time. I understand the urge to try to create an environment that’s perfect. It’s also relevant to the show, where a girl doesn’t want to leave her apartment, which she makes into this perfect environment.

What we all love about theatre is this relationship between strangers in the dark and the people on stage—and also between the strangers themselves. It’s a collaboration between everyone to create a vibe and the reason you get a laugh in one spot one night and don’t the next is because of the patchwork of personalities in the room. I love that and I think it’s a repudiation of AI on a fundamental level.

And that reaches another degree in a tiny room where they can see each other and hypothetically reach out and touch the people who are acting in front of them.

It’s also a pandemic thing. We lost the feeling of being in a room with art. That feeling, that crackle, was taken away. The East Village Basement is a place where you feel that immediately. When you get in there, you start thinking: how is it going to feel for the story to have people in the audience be this close? How can we use that to our advantage? I found it to be 100% positive for the writing.

I think potentially every show can be enriched by putting it that close to its audience. Do SpongeBob in a room that size, do Hunter S. Thompson in a room that size. I think a show grows or shrinks to fit the container it’s in. The space changes the acting choices, the way the orchestrations are done, the lighting. The smaller the room, the more you can see the details in a full way. Everyone’s watching a character breathe.

Scene from Soon. Photo Credit Valerie Terranova

I live for that. I’ve seen a bunch of work that’s inspired me in that way. I saw Gracie Gardner’s play, Pussy Sludge, that she directed in her own apartment, which RJ Vaillancourt was in. It was stunning. The Vanya that Will Brill did in a loft. There’s Slanted Floors now, that Adam Chanler-Berat is doing in an apartment. Job made its way to Broadway on the back of an original production that was super intimate. Of course that intimacy can’t be replicated in a Broadway theater but it seems like the engine behind that thing was because of how special it felt to see something that intense in such a small room.

Another arm of this conversation is: what do you gain and what do you lose as you move to a bigger space? We were really cognizant of that in moving uptown with Soon. We didn’t want to change the surface area of the playing space. We wanted more people to see it, because we only had 40 seats downtown in the East Village Basement. We have 80 seats at St. Luke’s. But 80 seats is still nothing! The audience is close and gets that feeling of: oh god, they’re not going to call on me, are they? Which we don’t.

What you’re talking about makes me think about how so often, when a show is going to Broadway, regardless of the financial realities, people are like “ooh, I hope we can go to the Booth, I hope we can go to Circle in the Square”. It seems like 90% of theatre would be better in a smaller space than in a bigger one. And even that other 10%, where I’m like, “Okay, if you’re doing 42nd Street, you can have a big theater,” has a flip side—like “think about 42nd Street in a small basement!”

There are two things. One is creative. I have a dream of opening an upstate Michelin star community theatre, where you do two weekends of a classic in a really strange way, with incredible talent that is sitting around wanting to do things exactly like that. There’s not a venue for it because the time commitment makes the low pay an impossible equation. But if you could do something like that with a smaller time commitment and it was a showcase contract…

What we did downtown was a showcase contract and I thought it was the best contract. Once you get above 28 performances, you have to deal with insurance and other expenses, but before any of that is required, there’s this carte blanche with what you can make, that serves creativity.

The other part is economic. Running costs are impossible right now. I’m working on a bunch of things that are looking at Broadway as a goal and trying to figure out how to make a show that runs for less than a million dollars a week. That’s the weird norm now that makes no sense. But when you’re doing something this small, you’re talking about $10,000 a week. Of course, the ambitions are ostensibly lower, if you think about Broadway as the end goal for everything. But it’s not.

And these smaller productions are a proving ground that you can make your money back. Which is the promise that most artists make, without actually ever knowing if they could. Artists always have to swear that the show will make its money back or beg for others to deal with the fact that it won’t. But what if you could engender trust in investors by showing them a way to bite off a smaller chunk that you could then make back, that keeps them involved in a longer game way so that you can make more work? That’s the byproduct of this that I guessed was possible. And moving uptown proved it to me.

As someone who wears the actor hat and the writer hat, are there ways that you approach your job differently as a writer because of experiences you’ve had as an actor? Do you find that it affects how you collaborate with actors in the rehearsal room?

Totally. Because I’ve been spoken to as an actor in so many ineffective ways over the years, I’m aware of them and I’m aware of when I fall into those traps. Writers can pontificate and try to sound smart, to impress the actor they’re talking to, and try to get a result. But what actors really want is to know how to play the scene. What am I doing? That took me a long time to to understand. I can get caught in the fun of intellectualizing about art because I’m a writer and an analytical guy. But it’s not useful when you’re on stage. You need actions as part of direction, because that’s what you remember when you’re out there. Actions make the play feel less overwhelming because you can hold little pieces of it. I want to direct more partially because I want to get better at differentiating those techniques of communication.

But I feel immense empathy for the insecurity that is inherent in being an actor because you don’t know how anything you’re doing is reading. You’re often told that the better it feels for you, the worse it feels in the audience. Being in A Few Good Men right now, I’m feeling that, and then going to Soon and watching them feel it, I hope I’ve been helpful in puncturing the worry.

At one point in A Few Good Men, I make a cross during a shadow-y moment. I had been acting up a storm. Michael Arden said, “You really don’t need to give me anything during this part. The more you give me, the more I want to watch you instead of what’s happening downstage.” Understanding where you are in the painting is a big, humbling lesson. It’s not your birthday party. As an actor, that’s an important lesson to learn. And it’s true as a writer too. For so long, it’s you alone in the room making something and then you get to rehearsal, and you’re actually the least important person in the room. Now it’s an opportunity for everybody else to do their job. If anything, they’re litigating my work: does this hold? Can I stand on this?

I’m really fascinated by the way great directors and leaders get actors to do their best work by empowering them and creating guidelines that give them a healthy understanding of how it feels to watch what they’re doing.

I love that you brought up the way Michael spoke to you about the lighting and your acting in that moment because it’s so interesting to me that, like you, he is someone who is worn two hats—him as an actor and as a director. Do you feel like working with someone else who has been in two completely different positions themself impacts how you collaborate?

Totally. I’ve known Michael for 20 years and admired him the whole time. I remember when he assistant directed A Tale of Two Cities, I thought that was so smart. He could learn how to direct, learn how to do tech… I think tech is really the hardest part of directing. Can you not flip out when there’s no time and no more money? And the play is breaking as you turn it into compartments that will then create the whole you’ve been working toward? That’s the crunch time moment. And Michael is so great in that moment. He’s unflappable.

I’ve come to learn that when somebody is not talking to me during a process, it means I’m doing okay. I’ve gone from needing words of affirmation to really craving telepathy. Michael and I are very telepathic in our communication. I live for that. It feels like we both want the same thing. We are both reading the thing that’s happening in the same way.

Michael is very less-is-more in terms of talking. He’ll walk over and whisper something and a lot of the time, what he whispers is a question, like, “Why do you say that?” It’s evocative of a bigger arc question. He doesn’t sit there and intellectualize it with you because it’s not grad school. He endows us with authority.

I have a plumb role in this show. I don’t have the most to do, but my character drops big thematic stuff. In some ways, he’s the eyes of the story because he’s the one who’s not an expert. He’s a dad first. That’s so fun. I really connect to Sam.

When you’re right for something, any choice you make is going to be in the realm of right. When you’re just trying to be good, you’ve limited yourself to appraising yourself on a good vs. bad scale, which is useless and has nothing to do with insight, only achievement. I think that’s why A Few Good Men was a great process. Michael has his own fingerprint with every person. He understands that no two actors have the same process.

How did this role in A Few Good Men come up?

I’ve known Michael for 20 years. We’ve talked about developing some stuff with me writing and him directing. We had a great dialogue. We see the world in a similar and see making stuff in a similar way.

So when this came around, I felt like I was wanted for being uniquely myself. I can often self-sabotage in auditions. I think it’s really hard not to. I’m a very socially sensitive person and I can feel everyone’s agenda when I walk into a room. I kind of suck in that moment. But for whatever reason, on this one, because of my comfort with the material—already knowing it cold because I love it—and knowing Michael, and also being a dad and feeling a little less precious about my career, I was able to set myself up for success with getting this part.

It actually speaks also to the AI topic—how theatre is not a factory, it’s humans making things. You met someone as a writer on a different show or 20 years ago as an actor, so you have a genuine sense of them and then you know you want to collaborate on a new, specific project. When you have real relationships, it can help the art. That rep company sensibility, that Steppenwolf-ian kind of consistent collaboration can be a meaningful thing.

It can. I know it can feel like crony-ism from the outside, and it has to me. I’ve been the one on the outside, going: ‘why do they only work with their friends?’ But there’s a huge reason and you alluded to it: the shorthand. When you meet an actor for the first time, a lot of your first collaboration is trying to figure out who they are and what they need. If the person has innate insight into the character, in some ways you already do know them. That’s one of the great things about theatre: that you can plop into a best friendship with a stranger because you both understand the thing you’re working on so similarly. But there’s the other side of it too. You and I have been working with Joe Iconis for 20+ years and talk about telepathy. We have it. And that’s from me really wanting to read Joe’s mind, for the same reason that I want to read Michael’s mind. Because I want to make his job easier. I want to make him feel like he made the right decision. And I wanted to be able to play not like I’m trying to get graded on a test—which is unfortunately what it often feels like in new collaborations. Like: did I pick right? And how do I skip forward through the years of not knowing each other?

It’s one of the joys of growing up in this business. I feel very gratified in this part and in my life that staying in this business is the best thing I could have done. I’ve never had that single ‘pop’ moment that makes the next 10 years easier. There’s always been a fear of: where is the next thing going to come from? I think that’s maybe true all of the time, on different levels. But in my 40s, I feel like people know my work, they know what I do. And when I get called in, it’s usually for something I’m right for at this point. That is comforting. I feel like I wasn’t just throwing stuff into the void. Like something was happening.

A Few Good Men is set in a specific moment of American history, in 1989, but it also feels very relevant and immediate. Can you talk about how the story resonates for you in terms of what’s going on in the world today?

When the judge says, “You can call me Judge or Your Honor; I believe I’ve earned it,” it feels like the American people telling Pete Hegseth to sit down.

Bradley Whitford is playing Colonel Jessup, played by Jack Nicholson in the movie. In real life, Bradley is the sweetest, nicest Quaker boy from Wisconsin, but he’s created this kind of gait that feels like it comes from a guy who wants you to know he’s a ‘real man’.

Masculinity is really on trial in this show. I love that because it’s on trial to me all the time. I’m just like: why are men like this?

I’ve felt that forever. I grew up in a very manly family, a very all-American football and baseball family. I love football and baseball and I get the nobility of military—my dad worked in Democratic politics—but I have never gotten the sort of male posturing. I have never gotten that ‘the more violent I am, the more manly I am’ mentality. I think I’ve been sort of writing about that for years too. Glory Days is certainly about that. And it’s because of stuff like A Few Good Men. What is that title really saying to us?

Aaron Sorkin, this musical theatre guy from Syracuse University, has been writing about that this whole time. How do we get past the identifiers that we use to keep ourselves safe and in power and in control? This play is less about ‘is the military good or bad?’ It’s more about ‘how do you stop yourself from letting hubris lead to self-destruction?’ In a lot of ways, I think Krysta’s role, Jo, is the protagonist. She is a woman who walks into this man’s world and I see a lot of the play through her eyes. A character says something to her and we understand that because he says that, he’s guilty in a way that I understand better these days, especially after watching my wife give birth. The core issue with men is that they feel emasculated when women are more powerful than them. And so they take the power how they can get it, which is through their bodies and in their hold on society at large. The play has all of that running through it in the guise of this thriller. That, to me, is really rich and powerful. And doing it at Lincoln Center gives it this sense of prestige and legitimacy. This is what happens. What are you going to do about it?

This is far from the first time you’ve done actor-writer double duty. Of course, in a way, you’re doing it every day. But I was wondering if you could talk about what it was like when you were doing it during the Cry-Baby and Glory Days era.

It feels like there is a very direct line between how I felt then and how I feel now. Back then, in 2007 and 2008, I was a literal child. I felt very overwhelmed by getting what I wanted, almost in surplus. I dreamed about this and now I’m having to navigate it. Can I be good at both, or will I become worse at both?—because they’re both vying for first position.

There were many, many times during Glory Days and Cry-Baby where I pissed one or the other show off because I had to prioritize the other. I remember in previews, the late great Mark Brokaw, who was directing Cry-Baby, saying to me, “This is really cool that this is happening. We’re thrilled for you. But you can’t miss any previews. We have to finish the show and we need you to be here.”

I nodded my head… and then I called out and went over to Glory Days—and the producers of Cry-Baby were at Glory Days that night and saw me there. The next day, the Cry-Baby stage manager came barreling down the stairs when I got in and really yelled at me in the hall, saying “Your job is on the line. How dare you do this? Who do you think you are?” Blessedly, Rob Ashford was nearby brushing his teeth in his room and he heard it, came out, and was like, “Come on, it’s insane what this kid is doing right now. Give him a break.”

I lived between those two poles at all times. It always felt like: who am I screwing over, myself included? And also: how did I get this lucky?

I feel all of those things still; I just feel better at it and less overwhelmed. But it’s also different. Soon is an off-Broadway show in an 80-seat house and that’s different than Glory Days, which was a 2.5 million dollar capitalization of an original musical with no stars. I’m in a revival of a beloved play as opposed to a brand new musicals. Glory Days and Cry-Baby both had really intense stakes. In The Heights and Passing Strange both also happened that year and I think really helped open the door to more original musicals.

I was 23 years old when I was doing double duty on Glory Days and Cry-Baby. I wouldn’t change it. But I wasn’t ready for the thing that I thought I wanted. I hadn’t learned how to write, really. I hadn’t learned how to act, really. I knew how to perform in both realms, and obviously that’s a piece of this: showmanship. But craft is the thing I’m most proud of really learning. I went to unofficial grad school in those ensuing 20 years in a lot of ways. And I got the crash course of a lifetime from both of those shows. Including in the realm of raising money for your shows as an artist, which is a thing that so few artists know how to do. Sometimes there’s a real Pollyanna type of attitude, like: if my show is good, someone will find it. But that’s putting a lot of faith in the universe and taking a lot of the responsibility off yourself to go find your future. Soon feels like an accomplishment in terms of making a show happen, putting it together. I feel like it’s something I can now repeat in different forms.

And again, being a father has really shifted everything in the way that everyone tells you it does. One thing that came out of it that I’m happy about—aside from having a great kid who I love more than anything—is creative steroids. If you’re a curious investigator of humanity for your job, to get all of that information about what it means to build a person as a parent and what that does to your life, has been invaluable in writing. And then being a parent has also made me care less about my career. I cared too much. It’s hard because in theatre, you can get a great job and think: this is it. I might not make any money doing this, but something big is going to come from it. And then nothing does. It’s happened to me a lot of times. Then it’s just another chapter in the memoir. Knowing that now, and having this great life at home, it’s easier to let it ride and have more fun.

It seems like both things are also about getting better at compartmentalizing as you get older. You know you can’t be thinking about another show’s rewrites when you’re playing this role in A Few Good Men and you also don’t want to be thinking about your job when you’re playing with your kid.

I think you and I are similar in that we do well when we have a lot of plates spinning. I feel very relaxed when I feel like things are moving forward without me because I’ve set them in motion. It’s really hard when you’re only doing one thing! It makes you come into the audition room and apologize for messing up a line or two. It’s not a memorization test. It’s about having a good vibe, being truthful, being believable. But it’s hard to get there when your whole life rests on the outcome of this audition.

So there’s both the deep, healthy value of compartmentalizing and then there’s also being able to release, globally, the need to control every aspect of each thing.

I feel very comfortable on stage right now in a way that I don’t always because we can’t see the audience at Lincoln Center. So we really feel like we’re along. And it’s also because I can’t hold on that tight anymore. It’s never done me a service and I see that more clearly now.

The show is so glorious at the Vivian Beaumont. A Few Good Men feels very impactful there. Can you talk about being on the Lincoln Center campus and what it’s been like to be there, what your history is with it?

It feels closer to MOMA than it is to Broadway. It is an absolute center of the universe, of the planet. It’s a museum outside, with ten museums inside. To walk past the signage for the opera, Lincoln in the Bardo, and then take my daughter to The Nutcracker at 11am at the New York City Ballet… She cried when it was over because she didn’t want it to end. I remember seeing The Light in the Piazza at the Beaumont and when the bike riding happened downstage I thought: that stage is so big, I’ll never be up there. I loved Preludes at LCT3 and when I was in college, I went to the New York Public Library and watched the video of City of Angels. The replacement cast is in the video: Michael Rupert and Tom Wopat, both who I eventually worked with, later, and who were so great. Lincoln Center has always felt really elevated.

I still get goosebumps at places like the BAM Harvey or the Beaumont. I’ve not let go of that fandom; it’s only grown. I’m pinching myself about being in it because if I wasn’t, I would be here anyway, watching it. Sorkin feels like Shakespeare, like opera. It always has. And that’s what Michael and Dane and Japhy brought out in the design—in the way that the lights could flip from scene to scene, in the way you could put those airplane doors in the back and fill the space with one light when they open. That’s an inexpensive, off-Broadway idea and it works so well in a giant, grand space. There’s a lot of restraint and maturity. And that’s also Lincoln Center in a nutshell to me.

You’re a huge film aficionado who I know watches a lot of movies every month. When you’re writing or acting in a new production, does your consumption of other art change at all? Do you want to watch something that complements what you’re doing or do you want to take a brain break?

Right now, I’m definitely in brain break. I just watched the Paul McCartney documentary, Man on the Run, which is about him a couple years after the Beatles. I really recommend it; it’s an artist-in-the-wilderness movie.

I feel like I went to film school during the pandemic. I would wake up at 9am and watch a 3.5 hour movie I’d never seen. That was special to do and I really knocked out a lot of big bucket list movies I felt like I needed to know in order to call myself a writer. I learned a ton. Two faves: Seven Samurai and Persona.

When I got this job, my wife Ana said I couldn’t watch A Few Good Men anymore, even though I normally comfort-watch it once every few months. I accepted that challenge, she was right. But I’ve watched a lot of other movies that I’d call quiet competence movies: Primal Fear, The Firm, anything where people are sitting around with takeout containers, trying to figure it out.

I’m obsessed with movies and I’m not a big TV guy. I feel like often, you get a lot of hours of television for only three hours of actual story. They’re stretching it and they’re lying to you about how long these revelations would actually take. I love a closed loop story. I love an hour-and-a-half to two-hour film, because not only do I feel the accomplishment of having completed it, but I also feel myself getting better at understanding how storytelling works. Movies are all these different emotional machines and I feel like I’m collecting them like matchbox cars.

What is coming up for you that you’re excited about?

I’m currently in auditions for August Rush at The Old Globe. I wrote the book and ten songs for it along with the great Van Hughes and the great Tom Kitt. Then there are ten songs from the movie in it. John Legend wrote one of them. There are about 28 songs in the show. I remember that when the movie came out, I thought: that’s gotta be a musical and I should be the one to do it. But it was 2007 and I was 22. I didn’t have the credits and frankly, I wasn’t ready.

They did a musical version of it with actor-musicians around 2019. Then that production didn’t end up moving forward and they started over. I got a call about writing it because Rick Elice was too busy and couldn’t take it on. The door opened and it was another moment where, like with A Few Good Men, I had the feeling that I’d been training for this opportunity my whole life. I knew how to make August Rush work.

I’m always looking for stories where music is being used innately to tell the story, where it’s not on top but rather of the story in some way. August Rush is about a kid that literally uses music to find his family. There’s a way you could show that on stage: the ricochet effect of how a song changes you and then how you pass that energy on to the next person. That felt really theatrical to me. It’s also a fairy tale, but at the same time a grounded story about the foster system in New York. It has a cool tone that doesn’t have to be lofty or sentimental. There’s a lot of meat on the bone and I think it’s going to be really cool to put together. Kathleen Marshall is directing it and she’s amazing. We’re going into callbacks next week and there are stunning artists coming in, doing work that I could never do in an audition. I’ve been watching a lot of people transcend insecurity in the audition room and thinking about how that’s what acting actually is: being able to do relaxed work in high pressure situations.

I really want to make a movie of Soon. I’m thinking about figuring that out. I’d want to do it in a small way that’s commensurate with the kind of East Village Basement/ Out of the Box mentality.

And then, I’m writing a bunch of other stuff, adaptations that I can’t talk about yet. But those are moving forward apace. I just finished a spec movie script. I’m pitching a TV show with Kyle Jarrow, who I love. We met on SpongeBob and became buddies pretty immediately. We wrote a musical together about the Cuban Missile Crisis which you were kind enough to program at 54 Below; we’re still trying to get that off the ground. That show has ten people though, so it’s really hard to do these days.

Ethan Hawke recently said in a GQ interview, the stuff that matters to you the most pays the least. I think there’s truth to that. It’s a balance, and I think a lot of artists can speak to how many jobs you need in order to make your monthly. I just have to have a lot of stuff in the pipeline. But I want to pop around anyway and I think it makes all of the things better. It creates rising tides. If you learn how to crack open something in one, it ends up informing the problem you were having in another.

Earlier, when you were speaking about not going with the time continuum concept on Soon, I was thinking: Nick is going to have another project where it works out for the time continuum to be played with. And I know the same is true with actors and collaborators; what may not work out for one project ends up working perfectly on another.

Yes. Everything is school. The biggest challenge is not being down on yourself for not knowing the answer yet. Even now, trying to figure out what else to go after or prioritize is a challenge. I have some marching orders on things that I have to accomplish, but I feel a piece of me scrambling to figure out what’s next and I’m trying to breathe through that and say to myself: it’s going to come to me. It has before, and it will again.

The thing I really have to do now is stay open to the experiences I’m having so that I can get as much as possible out of them and use that to make the next thing better.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone