Student Blog: Student Blog: Behind the Scenes of My Senior Year

As a senior in high school, fall semester has been one of the most difficult times for me. Between college applications, school deadlines, reporting on premieres, rehearsals and performances, and playing tennis, I’ve had to find ways to balance my responsibilities as a student, journalist, performer, and athlete.

It is truly not easy for me to find time to do everything at once, but finding a balance between all my activities allows me to continue doing the things I love while also meeting my academic goals. I am currently taking eight classes, including four AP classes, which require a significant amount of time and work.

My first few weeks of the semester have been super chaotic, but I am slowly finding ways to effectively manage my time. Senior year is known for “senioritis,” and I can definitely say I understand why. However, being in a community surrounded by my supportive friends and family have really helped me stay on track and motivated me to make the most of my first semester.

Now, it might seem impossible that I can be a student, journalist, actress, and athlete all at once. How do I find the time to balance it all? Let me take you through a busy day in my week and show you how I make it work.

My days usually start at 7:20 a.m. when I arrive at school for my zero period. I stay at school until 2:35 p.m., unless I have theatre rehearsal, which can sometimes run until 4 p.m. or later depending on our call schedule. Rehearsals can take place any day of the week, so my schedule is constantly changing.

After school or, depending on the time, after theatre rehearsal, I sometimes head to Los Angeles to cover red carpet premieres and interview actors and performers, usually a few times a month. I mainly cover entertainment, specifically film and theatre. Recently, I covered my first theatre red carpet for opening night of the national tour of “The Outsiders” at the Pantages Theatre, where I interviewed some of the cast and crew. This was one of the most amazing experiences I've had as a journalist.

Prioritizing my health has always been important to me, especially as a performer. When I don't have premieres to cover, I usually head to the gym for cardio and weight training or play tennis for an hour or two throughout the week. However, as a former varsity tennis player, I eventually had to leave my school's tennis team to prioritize my mental health and make room for my other commitments. I learned that sometimes we have to make difficult sacrifices, but these sacrifices help us find success in different areas of our lives.

Of course, school remains my priority. Studying for tests, attending classes, completing assignments, and working on college essays come before my other activities. Learning to balance everything hasn't always been easy, but it has taught me how to prioritize my time correctly and become a better student, journalist, performer, and athlete.

As I continue to navigate the winding path of senior year, finding joy in the things I love reminds me why I put in all the hard work. Whether it's singing karaoke in the car with friends or watching a Broadway show at the Pantages Theatre, these moments remind me to appreciate the little things and make the most of my final year of high school before leaving for college.

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