Student Blog: Putting it Together: Tips for Building an Audition Book

If you’re anything like me, audition season is both the most exhilarating and most stressful time of the year. Juggling in-person and virtual auditions, and trying to stay on top of the most recent casting call is overwhelming to say the least, but by preparing an audition book that you’re comfortable and confident in, the stress of material prep can be alleviated. Armed with my own book and a pack of sticky tabs, I’ve compiled some tips to help you build your book:

Have a Backup Plan

Unless you’ve received material to prepare for an audition, there’s no telling when a casting team might ask to see something different than what you originally planned. As such, it’s super important to know your book like the back of your hand and be prepared to perform anything from it at the drop of a hat. Be sure not to include material that you don’t know or haven’t rehearsed, anything in your book can and will be used against you in an audition room.

Be Versatile

As a musical theatre girlie, I often struggle to step outside of my comfort zone in preparing material. If it were up to me, I’d have a book full of power ballads, but unfortunately, not every audition calls for “She Used to Be Mine.” When preparing your book, it’s important to include contrasting material. Not only will this aid in having the previously mentioned backup plans, it helps prevent a scramble when preparing for an audition. If your book includes a variety or material, there’s a higher chance that you’ll have material for any audition you encounter without having to find it last minute.

Organize Your Material

Whether it’s sheet music or monologues, organization of your book is key. Not only does organizing help you find material faster, it helps your book look more professional. Many accompanists I’ve worked with have said that nothing informs their opinions of an actor more than the state of their book. An organized selection with clearly marked cuts, style divisions, and evident knowledge of audition procedure indicates preparedness that speaks to the capabilities of the actor. Personally, I have my audition book divided into sections by style (Contemporary, Golden Age, Sondheim Songs, Contemporary Monologues, Classical Monologues, etc.) with a table of contents at the front so an accompanist can easily find songs when flipping through my book. I also make it a priority to mark any musical cuts clearly, and put my double-sided music in sheet protectors for the ease of my accompanist.

In addition to the repertoire in my book, I also store my resumes, headshots, and reference sheets in my binder (plus it’s all color coded in a blue gradient for a little personal flair). Having my material prepared and organized helps minimize my stress come audition season and is honestly one of the most valuable preparation strategies I’ve learned.