Student Blog: High Kicks & Confidence with the National Touring Cast of Kinky Boots!

This week, I took a step out of my comfort zone and seized a unique opportunity.

I had received an email a week ago announcing that the National Tour of Kinky Boots was performing at WVU's Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre, and that the cast would be hosting a special dance masterclass the same afternoon. My interest was piqued, but I was hesitant.

For one, I hadn't taken a formal dance class in almost a year. I wasn't sure if my body was ready for the experience. As well, the other students taking the class were going to be Musical Theatre and Dance majors, and I feared that I would be the odd one out. Still, I took a deep breath, buried my worries deep down, and signed up for the class.

My opening pose for the audition cut to "Believe" by Cher.

I am now fresh out of the class, and I can truthfully say that it has changed my perspective on dance. I, along with many others, struggled with the combo. It was an audition cut from The Cher Show featuring a mashup of "Believe" and "Bang Bang." The routine called for double and triple turns, high kicks, and perfect timing. When we were split into small groups to perform the cut, I let my fear get the best of me, and I was stumbling around everywhere. I tried to rely on my many years of dance experience, but everyone around me was just so sharp and perfect.

We all sat in a circle after we were done dancing, and I was feeling really bummed. I told myself that I didn't belong there and I shouldn't have even come. However, the wise and encouraging words that the cast shared with us made these thoughts start to dissipate.

Cast members Blaise Rossmann, Noah Silverman, Dargan Cole, Sophia Gunter, and Emma Dean shared the most honest and powerful advice I've heard in a long, long time. Dargan told us that "comparison is the thief of joy," and just like that, everything clicked for me. I was comparing myself to all of the seasoned professionals in the room when I should've just been having fun. I'm on my own journey that does not involve being on a Broadway stage one day, and that's okay. I enjoy dance and theatre, and I should be basking in the joy of it all when I get the chance to.

Another cast member stated that you need to "be your own biggest fan," which stuck with me, too. I watched back a video of myself practicing the combo during the class, and I realized I wasn't even doing all that bad! I was spotting my turns and keeping a decent pace with everyone. All I needed today was the voice of Cher, some high kicks in heels, and the fabulous words of the cast to be the best and most confident version of myself.

Thank you to the National Tour of Kinky Boots for this wonderful opportunity to learn and grow as an artist and as a human!