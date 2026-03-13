Student Blog: How Production Photography Made Me a Better Marketing Student

Marketing is one of the most ubiquitous business functions; every company needs it to survive. But as brands compete for audience attention, they’re also trying to capture attention from entertainment and leisure media. For marketing students, it can seem daunting to enter an industry this vast. In a world of infinite inspiration, how do you make your mark?

For me, the greatest influence on my marketing and communications studies comes from my background in the arts, particularly my time as a production photographer. Production photography is the most literal translation of the midpoint between artistry and promotion, a point which many marketers strive to reach. In addition to bridging my passion for media and the arts, this work immensely boosted my confidence and taught me valuable life lessons that gave me an edge in my degree and career.

Feeling Over Fact

In a college setting, production photos are rarely used just to sell tickets. Often, the limited-run show sells out weeks before it moves into the theatre. Instead, these images promote the holistic program to prospective families or institutional leadership.

When you are reviewing hundreds of frames to find "the one," plot relevance matters very little. The most impactful shots aren't literal translations of the script. Rather, they're the ones that convey raw emotion. For example, one of my favorite photos from a production of “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” was from a scene that bore little relation to what was actually happening in the story. Its success stemmed from the emotion the actors and colors conveyed.

As a marketing student, I’m taught to promote products to people who haven't experienced them yet. In a saturated market, your competitors likely offer similar features. By learning to harness feelings through still imagery, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of how to develop emotional resonance in a campaign.

Rolling With What You Can’t Control

Production photography is a lesson in chaos. Unlike commercial photography, you have zero control over the lighting, the subjects or even where you can stand. Similarly, in marketing, world events or shifting trends can disrupt a message in an instant. When I photographed a dress rehearsal of “Into the Woods,” the set wasn’t quite complete, but I didn’t let that stop me from capturing high-quality images.

As a certain famous snowman once suggested, you have to learn to control what you can when things feel out of control. In photography, shooting in RAW gives you more leeway in post-processing. In marketing, building adaptable frameworks and crisis communication plans provides that same safety net.

Not Giving Away Your (One) Shot

The theatre department typically brings me in for a final dress rehearsal. I don’t see the show beforehand, and I have exactly one run to get the shot. The pressure is immense: What if I miss the hero’s signature moment? What if the lighting is darker than I need for the big dance break?

When working on a recent production of “Sweet Charity,” I ran into a slight complication during “Rhythm of Life”: the choreography was staged too wide for my lens to capture, and I couldn’t move back any further due to the tech tables. So, I had to get creative and come up with more angles on the spot. After all, each number is only a couple of minutes long and always moving.

While marketing feels less "live," every touchpoint can make or break a brand's relationship with its audience. If you have one chance, you must be intentional. You may not be showing your original vision, but that doesn’t mean you’re not showing your best. Intentionality and problem-solving are everything!

The Beauty of Live Theatre

If theatre is anything, it is unpredictable. You might be photographing unfinished costumes or an actor marking to soothe an injury. Yes, that’s not exactly what a director wants to showcase. Yet, those imperfections are what audiences love most about live entertainment. Plus, a show stop or extended intermission only gives you (as the photographer) a second chance.

Even the best marketing plans can go awry. However, rather than hiding a mistake, leaning into the human element can build authenticity. Some of the most viral brand moments in recent years didn't come from a polished script; they came from a "live" response to an unexpected moment.

Ultimately, my time behind a silenced mirrorless camera has taught me how to lean into authentic storytelling. The stage is a masterclass in distinctly human behavior, and for a marketing student, there is no better place to learn than from the front row with a camera in hand.