Student Blog: Half Journalist, Half Student, Fully Confused (But Trying!)

Coming back to school as a sophomore in community college after a summer internship was a lot to handle. I had felt extremely stressed before summer even started, so jumping back in wasn’t easy.

I landed such an awesome internship this past summer for a digital magazine catered to my career interest of wanting to be a magazine journalist, and I just feel like I could have given it a lot more dedication and effort. It was my first year, and I was so ecstatic about this, but I feel like I let the thrill of summer and hanging out with friends and all of that get in the way of such an amazing opportunity. I got two things published, but I just feel like I did not give it my all, and that same feeling is falling into my sophomore year of college as of right now.

I often think back to my times in high school where I was trying to juggle musical theatre, choir, theatre, and all of my needed core classes all together. In the midst of trying to juggle those performing arts classes with some inconsistency and sometimes minor or what felt like major setbacks, I was always able to push through. In the end, I always got what I needed done when it came down to it, and I just want to carry that same momentum into right now.

As of right now, I am currently retaking statistics and I am taking zoology. I just fell back into an academic slump, but this week I have woken up and I want to turn my grades around instead of being a slacker. I want the fun outings or me days to be the reward after I have given my classes effort, like studying for at least an hour or however long it takes to make sure I know my material. I also want to stop waiting until the last minute to get my homework in. It is just things like that I have realized I dropped the ball in, and it is time to bounce back and take on the role as someone who cares about their future career and grades.