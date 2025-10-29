Student Blog: Finding Outlets That Improve Your Craft Indirectly

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The other day, I had my mid-semester meeting with my academic advisor, and she asked me, “So, how is your semester going?”.

I know the polite answer would’ve been, “Good!” but honestly, it hasn't been easy. I told her about how last summer I was blessed to book two different shows- one of them even taking me all the way to Hawaii, where I got to spend a month rehearsing, performing in, and exploring the beautiful island. It made me reflect on how happy I was to spend two months performing almost every day, surrounded by creativity and excitement. But when I came back to school this semester, it was different. After several weeks of auditioning and getting called back for shows ranging from mainstage musicals to small student-run productions, I wasn’t cast in anything, and that hit a little harder than I expected it to. As happy as I was supporting my friends, it was hard to watch them all leave for their evenings filled with rehearsals and performances while I was left in my room to overthink the fact that all my friends had been cast. A big part of me couldn't help worrying that I was falling behind.

​For a while, I felt really lost, like maybe I wasn't meant to be doing theater at all. Transitioning into a program surrounded by people who are just as talented as I am has been incredibly fulfilling, but also challenging, especially after coming from a high school and local community theater where I was consistently cast as a lead. But after a lot of reflection (and a few late-night spirals), I realized that one semester without a show doesn't define me as a performer. I also had to remember that having so many professional opportunities the summer after my freshman year is not common, and I should remain grateful for those opportunities. I love to perform, but that doesn't mean I have to be on stage every second to keep growing.

I started to think back to an assignment I had been given early this school year that I had set aside because it wasn't due until the end of the semester. My Acting Voice and Movement professor gave us an assignment titled, “Feeding Your Artistic Soul”. It was a list of possible activities that aren't directly tied to theater or performing but still inspire you, ground you, and make you a better artist in the long run. The assignment couldn't have come at a better time, and it completely changed how I approached this semester so here are some of my favorites from the list.

Create Visual Art

One of the first things I did was create visual art. I actually won a tiny painting kit at a campus trivia night, and I started working on a little bit each day. I am not a visual artist in that sense at all, but it made me realize that there are so many different ways to tell a story. When you make art, you can express emotion without words, just through color or shape, or texture. More often than not in the theater, you find yourself having to act without speaking much or at all. Visual art helped me see how much feeling and meaning can come from things other than a voice.

​Get Outside

I also started taking walks outside more often. It seems like such a simple thing, but it really changed my mindset. Otterbein’s campus is absolutely beautiful this time of year. The leaves change into every shade of orange and red you can imagine, and having the cozy small town of Westerville, being a two-minute walk from my dorm, is such a gift. The historic brick buildings, quiet coffee shops, and charming antique stores are such a beautiful escape from the chaos of a BFA musical theater program. When I walk, I notice small details about my surroundings that I had never noticed before. The way the wind blows, or what sounds I can hear animals around me making. It sounds a little silly, but paying attention to those small things helps me to be more present and aware, which are such huge parts of being a successful actor. A walk outside really helps me to clear my head when I am feeling stuck or overwhelmed.

Read a Book

Another thing that has helped is reading. Honestly, the less theater-related the better. Right now, I am reading Normal People by Sally Rooney (for the third time). Reading helps me with my imagination and lets me experience life from someone else’s point of view. As an actor, empathy and curiosity are everything. We are always trying to understand people who aren't us, so we are able to fully defend our character's actions. When I am busy, I don’t always have or make the time to read just for fun. But when I do, it is so peaceful. Reading keeps that muscle active and gives me so many ideas on how to approach any character that comes my way.

Meditate

I have also started meditating, even if it's just two minutes a day. If I am feeling overwhelmed at any point during the day, I try to sit and focus on my breathing. This helps me to slow everything down and reset. Theater demands presence at all times. The ability to listen and respond to your scene partner in the moment is crucial, and meditation helps me practice that focus and awareness so I am constantly able to bring that into my performances.

People Watch

Even people watching has turned into something I do more often now. Whether I am in a cafe or just walking around my campus, I try to notice the way people are. The way they move, talk, act, and react. It is basically free acting research. If you take the time to really watch, human behavior is so interesting, and studying it helps me make my characters more believable.

Focus on a Hobby

Finally, I have picked up crocheting again. I learned in high school but hadn’t made anything in a while. Right now, I am working on making an autumn colored Persian tile blanket for my bed. While it is time-consuming and takes immense focus, there is something very calming about it. It is a reminder that art isn't about rushing to the end. It is about trusting in and enjoying the process.

Through all of these little things, I have realized that being a performing artist isn't only about being on stage. It is about staying curious, connected, and creative in the world around you. Every time I paint, walk, read, meditate, observe, or make something with my own hands, I am sharpening the same tools I need and use as a performer: Awareness, patience, imagination, and resilience. These are the things that make art meaningful.

​While this semester didn’t go the way I expected, it has reminded me that a career in the performing arts will always ebb and flow. Learning to navigate those highs and lows is helping me grow into a stronger, more grounded performer who is mentally prepared to embrace the unpredictability of this path, or at least decide if it is a life I am willing to commit to. Finding non-performing ways to “feed my artistic soul” has reminded me that growth does not stop when the curtain goes down. You just need to find different ways to continue that growth in creative ways.