Student Blog: Dealing with Rejection as an Actor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you’ve ever auditioned for a play or musical, you probably know what it feels like to hope for a part and then not get it. Recently, I auditioned for a production of The Yellow Wallpaper at my performing arts academy for Thespians Chapter Select. I was super excited that this opportunity came up, but in the end, I didn’t get the role. There were a lot of talented actors my age who auditioned, and the people who got the parts worked very had and deserved them. Even though I was happy for them, I was still a little upset. And that's 100% and human and normal feeling. But, it's important to remember a few things when this happens. And don't worry, this is NOT the end of the world. I promise you. Here are some tips and words of advice I have for all other young actors out there.

First, I want to say that it’s completely normal to feel upset, jealous, or even a little envious when you don’t get a role you wanted or in a production. Sometimes, I think people expect us to just brush it off and move on, but it’s okay to feel your feelings. Acting is something I care about a lot, so of course it stings when things don’t go the way I hoped. The important thing is not to let those feelings turn into bitterness or make you resent others who got the part.

It's super important to congratulate and support friends who did get into a production or a role they wanted. They're your friend, they worked hard, too, and you should support them! At first, I you might be a little jealous. But then you'll remembered how hard they worked, too, and how talented they are. They really deserved it, just as much as every other performer in that room. Instead of being jealous, be happy for them and support them. When you cheer on your friends, it actually makes you feel better about yourself, too. Plus, you never know when it’ll be your turn to shine, and you’ll want your friends to support you as well. And without love and support from others, there's not much motivation to keep going in this field.

After the cast list came out, I felt a little down. Sometimes you may start to wonder if you just wasn’t good enough. Remind yourself that not getting one role doesn’t mean I’m your not talented or deserving. There are so many factors that go into casting a show. Most times the director is looking for a certain look, voice, or personality or chemistry for a character(s). It doesn’t mean you’re not good; it just means you weren’t the perfect fit for that part this time. Tell yourself, “I am still a great actor, and another opportunity will come."

One thing that really helped me was taking a walk outside. Walking the streets of my town and listening to music always helps me clear my mind and sort out my feelings. I used the time to think about what happened, why I was upset, and what I could learn from the experience. And that really goes for any situation, whether it was from an audition, an argument with a friend, being burnt out or sad. Anything. Sometimes, just getting some fresh air and moving your body can make a huge difference in how you feel.

This is something my old middle school drama teacher always says: “One closed door always leads to another.” It’s true! Just because you didn’t get this role doesn’t mean you won’t get the next one. In fact, every audition is a chance to learn and grow. The important thing is to keep trying and never give up.

Rejection is tough, but it’s also a part of being an actor. Every actor, even the most famous ones, have faced rejection at some point. What matters is how you handle it and what you learn from it. I know that there will be more opportunities ahead, and I’m excited to keep growing as an actor and as a person. If you’re going through the same thing, just remember, you’re not alone, and your next opportunity might be just around the corner!