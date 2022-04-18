Student Blog: Being in the Room Where it Happens

Picture a history buff high school freshman, who is hypercritical of this new musical that had just come out a year before about one of the Founding Fathers and is griping about all the historical inaccuracies.

Flash forward to 2020, when said musical debuts on Disney Plus.

That newly graduated high school senior had just had her perspective changed.

It's been a long time coming, needless to say. When I first got into Hamilton, there was no chance of me seeing it in person...until there was.

Tickets went on sale at the end of November for the individual show, and I was surprised by my mom at Christmas with two tickets for April 16th at 8:00 p.m.

We got a hotel reservation and everything.

So Saturday came and dragged on and on, and we finally left for the hotel at 4:30 to eat and everything before heading down to the show.

It was a fancy arts-themed hotel with a soft yellow room, which was actually quite soothing.

We ate and went downstairs and across the street to the Fox, where we were greeted with a crowd being managed by none other than one of my lifelong acquaintances, which was a nice treat.

Overall, my experience was something I never would have thought or imagined.

Needless to say, I'll be going back again if and when I can.