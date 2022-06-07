Student Blog: Beetlejuice The Musical: A Scary Good Show

I am a lover of all things Broadway. Minus a few very select shows, I'm pretty much game to see anything that graces one of the famous stages in New York City. However, the shows I usually see are rooted in a strong interest and that's usually the driving factor for me getting tickets and going. This past April, my best friend surprised me with tickets and a trip into the city to see her favorite musical of all-time, Beetlejuice. Because she's a big horror fan, she adores every bit of the show and was equally excited to share the magic of the production with me through this surprise. But if I'm honest, without this specific reason provided by my best friend, I most likely wouldn't have seen the show myself.

But wow, was I blown away.

Now, you might be thinking, how can this Broadway show be any different than the well known and loved movie? Well, it's the same premise and story, but seeing the production on stage was an experience like no other. Every single note, choreographed move and stage direction only further stunned those in the audience watching, myself included. Prior to Beetlejuice, many of the Broadway shows I have seen included a basic, but still beautiful set that reflected each scene when necessary. Beetlejuice was the complete opposite. The special effects and set could not have been more impressive. I argue that the stage alone was the best part of the show because of how immersive and crazy it was throughout different songs and scenes.

The talent showcased in this production also contributed greatly to how astonishing the musical was. My best friend had been lucky enough to see the original Broadway cast before the show closed some time ago, but many returned for this revival run as well and I couldn't get over how incredible each of them were. As expected, Alex Brightman, who famously plays the character of Beetlejuice and does nothing short of a phenomenal job, was my favorite just based on how he totally embodies his character on stage like no one I have ever seen before. Everyone in the cast was in their perfect role and I don't think I've seen a show where every single role makes the most sense like this. Their talent and enthusiasm was clearly evident on stage throughout the performance and it made the audience love each second more and more.

Overall, I couldn't recommend this show enough. There is something for everyone to love and I can guarantee you'll leave the theater in awe of some aspect that contributes to the greatness of the Broadway musical. I'm very thankful my best friend brought me because even though I wouldn't have picked it myself, what a show Beetlejuice is! If you're on the fence about going or maybe haven't even considered seeing the show, this is your sign to do it. You might be just as surprised as I was but love it all the same.

Next time you find yourself in New York City and contemplating seeing a Broadway show, say Beetlejuice three times and you'll be having the time of your life!