Street in Front of New York's Lincoln Center to be Named Jacques d'Amboise Place

The northwest corner of West 64th Street and Columbus Avenue in front of New York's Lincoln Center will be officially named Jacques d'Amboise Place.

The ceremony will take place in front of Lincoln Center and adjacent to New York City Ballet where Mr. d'Amboise called home for 35 years. Mr. d'Amboise was one of the most influential dancers of the 20th Century. He founded National Dance Institute 46 years ago to give children in New York City public schools and across the country access to the transformative power of dance, music, and arts education.

Those taking part in the event include: Councilwoman Gale Brewer, Children of NDI, New York City Ballet Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Daniel Ulbricht, Choreographer Christopher d'Amboise, Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, and others.