Story Pirates Launch Season 4 Today With Fresh Theme Song and After School Fun

Today, the 4th season of the multiple award-winning Story Pirates Podcast launches on a big wave of excitement with a special guest appearance by Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and a new theme song written by Bobby Lord, arranged by Brendan O'Grady and Jack Lord, and performed a capella by beatbox artist Kaila Mullady.



Season 4 begins deep under the ocean, where the last episode of Season 3 left off in dramatic fashion with the mysterious return of Story Pirate Rachel. In the 2-part season premiere, the Story Pirates discover that Rachel is back to her treasure hunting ways, this time in fierce competition with a singing submarine captain named Eric. Like all Story Pirates entertainment, the episode's featured song and story are adapted from real kids' ideas. "The Weird Sisters," by 9-year-old Evalea from Missouri, is a poppy Billie Eilish homage song composed by Monique Moses and featuring Stephanie Hsu. Eloy, a 7 year old from New Mexico, is the author of "The Secrets of the Paintings," during which a talking Mona Lisa foils an art heist. Story Pirates co-founder Lee Overtree interviews kid authors during each episode. The Story Pirates Podcast, which has been streamed more than 25 million times since it launched in 2018, is the 2020 winner of both the Webby and iHeartRadio Award for Best Kids and Family Podcast. It has also won Parents' Choice and Family Choice Awards.



With millions of students going to school virtually, families are looking for fresh resources to spark creativity, connection and play. Meeting kids where they live right now, the Story Pirates also just launched regular online After School programs as part of their popular Creator Club.



Every week, Creator Club subscribers tune in to listen to Story Pirates Radio, participate in the livestreamed highly interactive SPTV and Story Creation Zone episodes, and engage with teaching artists in workshops which help young authors explore and share their creativity in a safe, hilarious and freewheeling environment. On October 15th at 7 pm ET, Creator Club members will enjoy a special Zoom call where they can interact with podcast hosts Lee Overtree and Peter McNerney.

