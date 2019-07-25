Steven Pasquale Joins Corey Cott and Kim Catrall in FILTHY RICH on Fox

Steven Pasquale will co-star opposite Kim Cattrall in Fox's new drama Filthy Rich in a recasting, according to Deadline. He succeeds David Denman who played the part in the pilot.

The series hails from The Help writer-director Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century FOX TV.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Pasquale will play Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris and Olivia Macklin also star.

Pasquale recently starred on Broadway in Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son, with Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee, which was filmed for Netflix. He also starred in Broadway's Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. His breakout television role came on FX's Rescue Me, and Pasquale also starred in the series DO NO HARM and Doubt and had major roles on Bloodline, The Good Wife, AMERICAN CRIME STORY and Divorce.

Read the original article on Deadline.





