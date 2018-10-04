Steven Good to Have a Few Bad Ideas as Dr. Pomatter in WAITRESS Tour

The diner will be "Opening Up" with Steven Good in the role of 'Dr. Pomatter' on October 26th when the tour is in San Francisco, CA at The Golden Gate Theatre. Waitress is the hit Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Steven Good, Dr. Pomatter, is an actor/singer/musician originally from Gilroy, California. He attended Harvard and appeared in productions and workshops at the American Repertory Theater including Diane Paulus, Stephen Sater, and Serg Tankien's rock adaptation of the Greek classic Prometheus Bound and the original workshop of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical ONCE. He also had the opportunity to live, perform, and train at the Moscow Art Theater, studying the Russian method and experiencing Russian theater culture. He shot a series regular role in the pilot "Hallowed Halls," guest appeared in the CW's "Hart of Dixie," ABC's "Notorious," and starred in the Lifetime movie "Nightmare Nurse." He has also performed on stage, in productions including Robert Wilson and Tom Waits' adaptation of Woyzeck and Grey Gardens directed by Michael Wilson. Good was a member of the Broadway cast of Escape To Margaritaville where he made his Broadway principle debut. Steven has recorded four studio albums, presented multiple readings of new works, appeared in national and international commercials for Carl's Jr., New Balance, and Sony, and served as front-man and guitarist for the rock bands Cylvia and Thieves of Paradise.

The Waitress cast will also include Christine Dwyer (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Rent) as Jenna, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Party in the USA) as Dawn and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal. Along with Broadway cast alum Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Matt DeAngelis (Hair, American Idiot, Once) as Earl, Larry Marshall (Helen Hayes and Jeff Award nominee for Pullman Porter Blues, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Joeand Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Rheaume Crenshaw, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Tatiana Lofton, Gerianne Pérez, Brad Standley, Grace Stockdale, Alex Tripp and Kevin Zak.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

For more tour information, please visit http://waitressthemusical.com

