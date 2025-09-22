Steven Brinberg To Bring SIMPLY BARBRA To The Hunt And Fish Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning singer and impressionist Steven Brinberg will return with his acclaimed tribute show Simply Barbra at the Hunt and Fish Club (125 West 44th Street, NYC) on Friday, September 26 at 8pm. Musical direction is by Christopher Denny.

This latest edition of Simply Barbra will celebrate the release of Barbra Streisand’s album The Secret of Life Partners 2 as well as the 50th anniversary of her hit film Funny Lady. The evening will feature songs from both films, selections from Streisand’s storied career, and stories from Brinberg, who is widely regarded as the world’s foremost Barbra Streisand impressionist. A special guest performer will also appear.

Brinberg has performed Simply Barbra internationally for more than 25 years. He toured for a decade with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras, performed at Stephen Sondheim’s birthday celebration at the Library of Congress, and narrated concerts with text written for him by Terrence McNally. He has also appeared in concert versions of Funny Girl, Ken Page’s Nightlife at Manhattan Theatre Club, and films including Boys Life and Camp. Television credits include Blue Bloods, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, and Good Morning Australia. His recordings include Live in London (recorded at Abbey Road Studios) and Simply Barbra Duets.

Brinberg is a two-time MAC Award winner, as well as a Bistro Award recipient and Robby Award nominee.