Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The virtual gala will take place on November 19, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. EST.
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Featured guests include Emanuel Ax, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Katie Couric, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban, John Lithgow, Stephen Sondheim, Emma Thompson, John Williams, and Music Director Jaap van Zweden, representing a combination of artistic collaborators and legendary New York entertainers.
This free broadcast will be available at nyphil.org/virtualgala and on the Philharmonic's Facebook and YouTube pages; following its premiere, it will remain available on-demand through December 1. Newly filmed and previously captured performances by Philharmonic musicians include works by Bernstein, Beethoven, Elgar, Julia Wolfe, and New York Philharmonic Very Young Composer Camryn Cowan.
The Philharmonic has raised $1 million for the virtual gala to date. The funds raised will help support the Orchestra during this critical moment in its 178-year history. The event honors two iconic New York couples: Kristen and Alexander Klabin, and Klara and Larry A. Silverstein. The gala co-chairs are Susan and Elihu Rose, Sylvia Tóth and Francesco Fiorito, and Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach.
