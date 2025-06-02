Stephen Schwartz to Receive ASCAP Foundation Honor During 50th Anniversary Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ASCAP Foundation will honor Broadway composer and humanitarian Stephen Schwartz, along with artist and philanthropist Chandrika Tandon, with the ASCAP Foundation Champion Award at its 50th Anniversary Celebration on June 10, 2025.

The intimate event will take place at the New York City home of Tony-winning composer Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins, The Light in the Piazza, To Kill a Mockingbird, Days of Wine and Roses) and will bring together music industry leaders, philanthropists and arts advocates to celebrate these two trailblazers and support the Foundation’s continued mission to empower the next generation of music creators.

Composers and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) will perform a tribute to Stephen Schwartz. Composer, pianist and singer-songwriter Emily Bear (Moana 2, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical) will perform and talk about her creative journey and The ASCAP Foundation. Tickets to the ASCAP Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala honoring Stephen Schwartz and Chandrika Tandon can be purchased here.

Founded in 1975 with a bequest from the estate of Tin Pan Alley songwriter Jack Norworth—the songwriter behind “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”—The ASCAP Foundation has supported American music creators through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs for five decades.

In 2024 alone, its programs reached more than 300,000 individuals, including 60,000 K–12 students, through scholarships, mentorship initiatives and educational programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards and community outreach programs like “Children Will Listen,” which takes children from underserved communities to what may be their first Broadway show.

The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and music lovers throughout the United States. It has a reputation for recognizing major talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Emily Bear (Moana 2) and Shaina Taub (SUFFS) early in their careers.

The ASCAP Foundation Champion Award recognizes ASCAP members who have made a significant impact through social action and humanitarian efforts. Schwartz and Tandon are both celebrated not only for their creative excellence but for their longstanding commitment to causes beyond the stage. Previous recipients of ASCAP’s Champion Award include Billy Joel, Natalie Merchant, Judy Collins, Arlo Guthrie and Ne-Yo.

Stephen Schwartz, a titan of musical theatre, is best known for composing and writing lyrics for the Broadway and film phenomenon Wicked, as well as Godspell, Pippin, and Children of Eden. His work spans stage, film and opera, including Oscar-winning contributions to Disney’s Pocahontas and DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt. A passionate advocate for arts mentorship and education, Schwartz has led The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshops for over two decades and continues to champion new voices globally.

Chandrika Tandon, a Grammy-winning artist, business leader and humanitarian, is known for her pursuit of elevating human happiness through music education, the arts and emotional well-being. A two-time Grammy nominee, she won “Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album” for her 6th release, Triveni, in 2025. She is a passionate advocate for education, mental health and community empowerment, serving on the boards of NYU and the New York Academy of Sciences, and is the founder and patron of Madras Christian College’s Boyd Tandon School of Business.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, The ASCAP Foundation was founded in 1975. It is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established as a separate entity from ASCAP, dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States.

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson