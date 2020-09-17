Staten Island Museum Fence Show Goes Virtual!
The Staten Island Museum is taking their 70th annual Fence Show Virtual! As a way to support local artists and highlight those who have participated in years past, the Museum is taking the Fence Show online and providing links to purchase directly from the artists who receive 100% of the proceeds.
A full range of art and handmade items will be on view and for sale to purchase directly from the artists, include paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, works on paper, and textiles.
"The Fence Show represents a long-standing tradition of the Staten Island Museum providing an opportunity for local artists and craftspeople and although we are disappointed we are unable to have this milestone year in person - we are so happy to be able to showcase what these artists have to offer and support them in their efforts," states Janice Monger, President & CEO, Staten Island Museum.
Drawing more than 2500 attendees annually, the Fence Show is one of Staten Island Museum's most popular events.
View the Fence Show Gallery at StatenIslandMuseum.org/online-exhibitions/FenceShow.
