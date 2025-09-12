Stars Sound Off on Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at CON C DE CUBA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Con C de Cuba: Broadgüey y La Cubanisima is coming to Joe's Pub! On Monday, September 15 the venue will launch Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant blend of Cuban humor, music, and soul, directed by Henry Gainza and hosted by Claudia Mulet.

Audiences can expect an evening that is funny, raw, nostalgic, and irresistibly full of Cuban fire. With live music, bold storytelling, and a no-filter approach, the performance will be a joyful celebration designed to make audiences laugh, dance, and let loose.

The all-star lineup of performers includes Desmond Child, Maria Bilbao, Katerina McCrimmon, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Eric Ulloa, Natalie Caruncho, Emma Sofia, Yani Marin, Frankie Gonzalez, Leo Reyna, Mel Seme, Anthony Alfaro, Henry Gainza, Janet Dacal, and Claudia Mulet. Some of them shared with BroadwayWorld what the event what celebrating Cuba at this special event means to them:

"We’re united by a place that most of us have never been and this is just a small sample of the tremendous talent that stems from our beloved island. I’m grateful to be a part of it" said Janet Dacal.

"Putting this show together with Claudia Mulet has been a beautiful labor of love. I consider it a privilege to honor those who came before us, those that are thriving now and those that are yet to come who all share the same Cuban heartbeat," explained Henry Gainza . "When Broadgüey intersects with Cuba, well you’ll see…It’s quite magical! ¡Un Cubanicornio!"

"Singing Cuban music at Joe’s Pub feels like honoring the culture that raised me and inviting everyone into its fire, tenderness, and joy," added Katerina McCrimmon.

"Con C de Cuba has long been a dream of mine. This event is more than a celebration, it’s a moment to unite Cubans in a shared experience of music, culture, and community," said Claudia Mulet. "It offers us an opportunity to honor our history while beginning the work of healing and reconnecting the bonds between generations, all through what unite us today, Broadway."

“Being part of Con C de Cuba feels like standing in the heartbeat of my culture. Growing up in Miami I was surrounded by the rhythms, flavors, and stories of the island. To share that legacy on stage is a love letter to where I come from, my family, and a reminder that being Cuban is pure pride, joy, and music flowing through our veins,” added Maria Bilbao.

"In this terrifying moment where many Hispanic Heritage Month festivities have been cancelled, as Latin Americans fear harassment or imprisonment from ICE and this administration, it’s wildly important to shout our Latinidad from the rooftops," said Eric Ulloa. "Celebrating our Cuban heritage reminds audiences that we and every other Latin person in this country are as much a part of the American fabric as anyone else. Punto."