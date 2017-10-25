Stars Of HAMILTON Partner With Omaze To Support Opening Act

Hamilton's biggest stars are excited to announce a partnership with Omaze to benefit Opening Act, a program that provides theater opportunities for New York City's most underserved public schools. Funds raised through this campaign will support Opening Act's mission to give high school students the opportunity to develop leadership, community, and commitment through its free, after-school theater program.

Hamilton cast members such as Lexi Lawson, Daniel Breaker, Ari Afsar and Rory O'Malley are all encouraging fans to show their support for Opening Act by asking them to donate at omaze.com/Hamilton. By donating, fans will be entered to win two VIP tickets to Hamilton and a backstage tour where they will get to meet members of the cast. Three winners will be selected, and each winner and their guest will be flown to one of the premier cities where the Tony Award-winning show is being featured: New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. The campaign will run in three two-week cycles with Los Angeles being first, followed by Chicago and ending with New York. Flights and hotel expenses will be included.

Opening Act was founded by actors and educators to help New York City students who have few opportunities to participate in theater programming. This partnership will bring together the cast of one of the biggest shows in Broadway history with local students aspiring to create equally powerful stories on stage. With a $10 donation at omaze.com/hamilton, Hamilton fans everywhere have the chance of a dream experience with the cast, all while supporting an important cause for NYC public school students.

"We continue to be blown away by the support of the Broadway community and couldn't be more excited about this partnership with the stars of Hamilton, which will allow us to expand to serve more young people at some of our city's most high-need schools," Suzy Myers Jackson, Executive Director of Opening Act, said.

About Opening Act

Opening Act is an innovative nonprofit that brings free, long-term theater programs to 51 of New York City's most under-served public high schools. Through theater, Opening Act students gain confidence, pride, and the knowledge that they can succeed at anything in life. Opening Act's vision is to see that every New York City public school student has access to an artistic space where they can develop commitment, community, and leadership through their artistic achievement. www.openingact.org

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 200 charities with donations from over 175

