Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge to Open This Month at CIVILIAN Hotel

Sean Christie, the pioneering hospitality executive and CEO of Carver Road Hospitality, is set to debut his company's first New York City concept Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge on the 27th floor of CIVILIAN Hotel (305 W. 48th Street). ONE Management models christen the new Hell's Kitchen haunt with a private Halloween party on Oct. 27. Opening to the public on Oct. 28, DJ Rich Medina will keep the party moving. On Oct. 29, eight-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak brings his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee -- who has entertained audiences at Paris Fashion Week, Met Gala, and beyond -- to spin in the intimate 100-person rooftop space. Monday's Halloween night "27 Club" bash on the 27th floor pays macabre homage to famous rockers who perished at the age of 27.

Starchild was designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group and its award-winning founder David Rockwell. Operational year-round, it boasts two outdoor patios and a retractable rooftop that can quickly transform to become a fully open-air space with panoramic views of the New York skyline and Hudson River. Open seven nights a week, Starchild will be the neighborhood's newest destination for Happy Hour, corporate events and late-night revelry in a safe and secure environment. Thursdays through Saturdays, esteemed DJs, special guest artists and original programming will elevate the energy as guests commune, dance, and party under the stars.

"There is an insatiable appetite for rooftops in Manhattan," says Christie. "Starchild is the convergence of the spirit and culture of the burgeoning neighborhood, and our success and passion for creating intimate and exhilarating experiences."

Starchild joins a portfolio of Carver Road Hospitality concepts that include Las Vegas' Carversteak and Salt Lake City's Flanker Kitchen + Sports Club. Christie, who shepherded numerous successful nightlife and restaurant concepts at premier Las Vegas Strip resorts prior to forming Carver Road Hospitality, will next open Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, a first-floor quintessential New York restaurant and second-floor cocktail parlor, at CIVILIAN Hotel in mid-November.

"The partnership with CIVILIAN was born from Jason Pomeranc and I seeing the need for more aspirational food and beverage concepts in the neighborhood. David Rockwell's involvement was also a big draw," says Christie. "With Starchild and Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, we can program and curate experiences from cocktail hour through dinner and then late night."

Created by world-renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, Carver Road Hospitality's vice president of beverage & hospitality culture, Starchild's beverage program features specialty cocktails, an exceptional selection of espresso martinis, large format cocktails and bottle service. Rooftop light bites include caviar and chips, a three charc board, pizza, and more.

Starchild Rooftop Lounge will be open Sundays through Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For updates, visit starchildrooftop.com and follow @starchildrooftop on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information on all Carver Road Hospitality concepts, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of premier hospitality concepts. Founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality opened Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in Salt Lake City and Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in December 2021. Rosevale Restaurant + Cocktail Room and Starchild rooftop lounge debut at the new CIVILIAN hotel in New York City in Fall 2022 with Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar opening at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in Summer 2023. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. Visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality.

About CIVILIAN

CIVILIAN, located at 305 W. 48th Street in New York City, is a bold new hotel concept by Jason Pomeranc, founder of the SIXTY Collective, the international hospitality company behind Sixty Hotels and conceptualized by David Rockwell, and his global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, in partnership with Joy Construction, Madd Equities, and Atlas Hospitality. CIVILIAN merges accessible luxury, functionality, and high design with a focus on convenience and bespoke experiences for the modern traveler. The hotel's Olio Collection curated by David Rockwell, is an unprecedented theater-focused art collection of over 350 permanent and rotating artworks - including sketches, models, photographs, props, costumes, murals, and custom furnishings - located throughout the public spaces and guest rooms. CIVILIAN boasts 203 charming and well-appointed accommodations, efficient in both their form and function. The hotel's public areas include a Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room, secret garden, plush guest lounge, library, and a rooftop bar with striking views of the city. Website: www.civilianhotel.com.