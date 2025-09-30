Stage Partners Releases Four Plays By Finegan Kruckemeye

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Partners, an independent theatrical publishing company, has acquired four plays by acclaimed Australian author, Finegan Kruckemeyer: The Boy at the Edge of Everything, Four Found a Mountain, The Girl Who Was a Hundred Girls, and Love. Stage Partners will represent the North American stage rights for these titles.

"Finegan is a writer whose vivid imagination and lyrical prose has been an inspiration to us at Stage Partners for quite a while. To have the opportunity to publish and license his work is a dream come true," says Stage Partners Co-Founder and Artistic Director Jason Pizzarello.

"As someone who has licensed my own work for many years, I was excited when Stage Partners first approached me about publishing my plays. Their reputation as an artist-driven and independent company with exceptional customer service convinced me that this was the right home for these plays," says Mr. Kruckemeyer.

Mr. Pizzarello added, "As we continue to establish ourselves as the leading independent voice in theatrical publishing, we are committed to championing bold and inventive artists such as Finegan."

The four titles acquired by Stage Partners are now published and are available to read for free on the Stage Partners website and are available for licensing across North America. Mr. Kruckemeyer will continue to license his work, including the international hits Where Words Once Were and This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, outside of North America via his website www.finegankruckemeyer.com.

Stage Partners is an independent play publisher dedicated to making exceptional new plays accessible to all theaters and schools. Founded and run by writers experienced in theatrical licensing, Stage Partners aims to make finding the perfect new play easy, engaging, and exciting, whether you are a new drama teacher or an experienced artistic director. With scripts that are always free to read, lightning-fast licensing, and a passionate staff, Stage Partners is committed to offering industry-best services to both its customers and its playwrights.www.yourstagepartners.com

Finegan Kruckemeyer is a playwright who has had 105 commissioned plays performed on every continent and translated into ten languages. He is a recipient of seven Australian Writers Guild Awards, the Mickey Miners International Lifetime Achievement Award, the David Williamson Award for Excellence in Australian Playwrighting, and an inaugural Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship.

His plays have had seasons in 200 international festivals, and at the Sydney Opera House (eight works), NYC's Lincoln Center, DC's Kennedy Center, Dublin's Abbey Theatre, and Prague's National Theatre.

Finegan has delivered papers at conferences in ten countries, with plays studied in many international universities, and an anthology of scripts published.

In 2024 his first novel, The End and Everything Before It, was published by Text, with a reprint following a month later. It sat on various Best of 2024 book lists, and was one of four debut novels shortlisted for the Mud Literary Prize.