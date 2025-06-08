St. Bart's Players to Bring THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To launch its 98th season, the St. Bart's Players have announced their production of hilarious play, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 by John Bishop. The show runs for seven performances from June 17-22, at a beautiful new downtown venue: The 14Y Theater at 14th Street and 1st Ave, NY, NY.

Critically hailed both on and off Broadway, this ingenious and wildly comic murder-mystery pokes fun at the more ridiculous aspects of "show biz" and the corny thrillers of Hollywood's heyday. Here is a non-stop barrage of laughter as a cast of characters (or at least those who aren't killed off) untangle the mystery of the "Stage Door Slasher."

The Players have welcomed back Director Gary Slavin (45 Seconds from Broadway); Stage Manager Rachel K. Moll; Costume Designer Joe Kassner; Set Designer Vincent Gunn; Lighting Designer Lyle Greene and Sound Designer Zo McGlynn. The show is being produced by James Neufeld, Hannah Miller and Emily Reed-Edwards.

The cast features a wonderful ensemble of both longtime and new Players: Melissa Broder, Joe Gambino, Dan Grinko, Taylor House, Steve Macarus, Cecelia Martin, John Orihuela, Michelle Papp, Veronica Shea and Alexander Sheikh.

Photo by Angela Gonzalez @angelaofyork