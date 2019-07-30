Spotlight Theatre Company Hosts 2nd Annual Spotlight Alumni Cabaret

Spotlight Theatre Company will be performing their 2nd annual Spotlight Alumni Cabaret. The theme is "Shows We've Never Done Before".This special performance will be taking place at The Carpenter's Shop at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Thursday, August 1st at 7:00pm.Tickets will be $20 each and will be sold at the door.

Spotlight Youth Theatre Company offers an innovative performing arts experience as young actors rehearse & perform in Broadway musicals and workshops. We incorporate intense theatre learning into our rehearsal process. All of their teachers are industry professionals, currently working as professional actors, directors, musical directors & choreographers. Our performances are produced with incredible sets, sound & lights offering our young actors a fully realized professional performance experience!





