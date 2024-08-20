News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL'S CONSERVATORY at Atlantic Acting School

Act Now, Atlantic Acting School's Conservatory is Calling

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL'S CONSERVATORY at Atlantic Acting School Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Running for six weeks, the Spring Comprehensive is a rigorous program that challenges students to embody Atlantic’s Acting Technique, Practical Aesthetics. Students will be instructed in a disciplined approach in these courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, and Voice. Each day, students will build their grounding in the truthful storytelling and collaboration that drives Atlantic.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for A WONDERFUL WORLD- THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL
Video: Inside the Recording of Aaron Lazar's 'Impossible Dream' Benefit Album
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Available to Watch at the New York Public Library
40th Annual Artios Awards Get a Date for 2025 Ceremony

Act Now, Our Conservatory is Calling If acting is your passion, take a look into our amazing programs!





Shop Broadway

Videos