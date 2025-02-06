Spend Your Summer Training at UCLA

Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes for a transformative experience that will allow students to expand their creative horizons in every way. Artists will train with world-renowned faculty and build a foundation in their chosen area of study while learning the art of networking. For more information, visit the UCLA website, where you'll find registration, program schedules and more.

Dolann Adams, UCLA Department of Theater's Director of Special Programs, answers your questions.

What are the Summer Institutes and what sets them apart from other college and pre-college programs?

The UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes are two, three and four-week intensive programs that give high school and college students the opportunity to gain top-notch training from one of the nation’s best college theater programs at the number one public university in the country. We offer a conservatory experience that nurtures the individual artist while working collaboratively with others. Our undergraduate programs have a large focus on creating a strong ensemble, and we strive to establish a similar environment for our visiting college and high school students.

What programs do you offer?

(Click on each program name to learn more)

This summer we are bringing back our extremely popular pre-college summer institutes in…

Acting and Performance

Camera Acting

Content Creation and Scriptwriting

Costume Design

Lighting and Sound Design

Intermediate Acting (college/professional)

Scenic Design

Musical Theater

Pit Orchestra ( A Herb Alpert School of Music Collaboration)

Stage Management

Voiceover and Camera Acting ( college and pre-college)

And *BRAND NEW in 2025* we are adding…

Intermediate Acting—This credit-bearing intensive is for students 18 years or older who are interested in a career in the performing arts. Artists will explore acting for the camera and stage, audition technique, improv and sketch comedy training. The combination of these courses will teach every student about the process of relating to the camera lens and the approach to understanding a script. Students will also learn to identify specific choices that can be made to prepare and connect in the audition room. Beyond the classroom, students will attend guest workshops, field trips to a Hollywood studio, improv nights and more.

The entertainment industry is constantly evolving. How have your institutes responded to these changes?

Throughout the past five years, the entertainment industry has reimagined itself with the rise in content creators, AI, and a large push towards films being released to streaming platforms. We have adapted our institutes to ensure that every student's needs are met while preparing them to work and meet these new expectations.

Our consistent commitment has allowed us to create groundbreaking programming across all disciplines within theater. We have had the opportunity to see students use their talents and innovation to achieve their goals through established, transformative and proven training techniques. These artists have created work that demonstrates resilience and a tenacity to excel in their craft.

What can students expect?

Students will actively engage in various types of classes and workshops, from singing and hip hop dance to technology, screenwriting, lighting and scenic design, orchestra lab, technology, portfolio creation and voice-over work. They will work with seasoned industry professionals to develop a broad range of new skills pertaining to their craft. For example, actors will write and create new content while learning how to edit their own recorded auditions, and costume designers will examine the process of costume design from script to performance

Do students have to audition to take part? Do they need to be at a certain skill level before classes begin?

Yes, an audition is required for the Acting and Performance, Camera Acting, Musical Theater, Intermediate Acting, Pit Orchestra and Voice-over and Camera Acting Theater Summer Institutes. All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of skill level. Our faculty is prepared to challenge every student and provide the additional training needed to elevate their craft.

Why should college and pre-college students take part in a program like this?

The UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes provide a safe space that allows students to create, grow artistically and collaborate while earning college credit that is transferable to universities across the country. Our instructors are committed to developing and encouraging every student so that they learn and feel empowered to make artistic choices grounded in authenticity within an experiential learning environment.

Do you have questions about summer 2025? Need more information on one of our existing or brand new programs? Or just want to hear more about how our technical theater, pit orchestra and musical theater institutes work together? Please feel free to join a Q&A on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 3:00 pm PST to learn more about our institutes. Register or email theatersummerinstitutes@tft.ucla.edu . Follow on Instagram and TikTok at @ucla_tsi.