Samantha Massell & More Will Star in Updated RAGS

Known for its illustrious Central Chamber Series, Central Presbyterian Church (593 Park Avenue) just announced the addition of its Central Theatrical Series. The series will present material that explores the reality of the human condition and offers hope to a complex and challenging world. Carolyn Rossi Copeland will serve as Artistic Producing Director and Breezy Wynn and Vance Thompson will serve as Executive Producers.

The inaugural production of the Central Theatrical Series will be a production of RAGS, recently seen at Goodspeed directed by Rob Ruggerio. This updated production will head to the UK to play at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, this March, presented by Aria Entertainment. RAGS has book by Joseph Stein, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a revised book by David Thompson.

Telling the tale of a group of Jewish immigrants as they arrive to start a new life in America, RAGS The Musical is a story of love, loss and hope. With an updated book and lyrics, this musical features a score celebrating the multicultural music which was filling the streets on New York in 1910. Celebrated songs include Children of the Wind, Wanting and Penny A Tune.

"Central Presbyterian Church has an established tradition of celebrating the redeeming power of the arts and this updated production of RAGS is a perfect way to launch this series." Central Presbyterian Church's Pastor Jayson Harris

The cast includes Robbie Berson, JD Daw, Catalina Gaglioti, Mitch Greenberg, Adam Heller, Sara Kapner, Danny Lindgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Samantha Massell, Nathan Salstone, Sarah Solie, Jeff Williams, Lori Wilner and Jonathan Kaplan.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You