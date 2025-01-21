Sparks & Wiry Cries and National Sawdust Present the Ninth Annual NYC songSLAM In February

The songSLAM event features 15 songSLAM teams made up of composers, singers, and pianists premiering songs for a voting audience.
Sparks & Wiry Cries, led by Co-Founders and Directors Martha Guth and Erika Switzer, together with National Sawdust hosts the ninth annual songSLAM on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at National Sawdust.
The songSLAM event features 15 songSLAM teams made up of composers, singers, and pianists premiering songs for a voting audience, culminating in a cash prize and a performance by the 2024 songSLAM Commission Prize Winner, Songs of the Prince by Jonathan Wyatt.
Fashioned after traditional poetry slams and storytelling events like The Moth, Sparks & Wiry Cries's songSLAMs give teams of composers and performers a chance to present world premieres of art songs and compete for audience-awarded cash prizes totaling up to $2,000. Every year Sparks & Wiry Cries awards a songSLAM commission prize to one of the composers from the previous NYC songSLAM. This year's winning commission, to be performed on February 7 following the songSLAM, will be the world premiere of Songs of the Prince by composer Jonathan Wyatt, performed by tenor (and the work's poet) James Danner and pianist Danny Zelibor.
Sparks & Wiry Cries's flagship NYC songSLAM continues to expand its global reach. First premiered in NYC in 2015, the songSLAM has now been or will be co-presented with regional partners in four countries and 10 different cities around the globe: NYC, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Ljubljana, Ann Arbor, Cincinnati, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Waco, with even more growth on the horizon.
The following evening on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at National Sawdust, Sparks & Wiry Cries and Vital Opera present the world premiere of Meltdown, a one-act dramatic work for mezzo-soprano and piano trio — grounded in scientific practice — that explores the intertwined dynamics of grief over the climate crisis, sexual harassment and violence, and the exploitation of people and land. Composed by Stefan Weisman with a libretto by David Cote and Hai-Ting Chinn, the story follows a glaciologist, played by mezzo-soprano and co-librettist Hai-Ting Chinn, as her lecture on the impact of climate change on ice sheet mass loss evolves into a study of how prejudice against women in the scientific field springs from the same exploitative impulse that has so affected the environment.
Augmented by video captured on Greenland's ice sheet during recent expeditions, Meltdown is rooted in science and lived experience. The project's science advisor is Dr. Åsa Rennermalm, a leader of expeditions to Greenland. Through interviews with Rennermalm and research about structural sexism in science, the librettists have devised a narrative that blends fact, fiction, and lyrical reflection. The 65-minute piece begins as a lecture that opens up into a psychological landscape, a symbolic ice sheet where the Glaciologist explains exactly what's at stake.
Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.
National Sawdust | 80 N 6th St | Brooklyn NY, 11249
Tickets: $32.27 - $37.27 including fees
Link: https://www.nationalsawdust.org/event/sparks-wiry-cries-songslam
Program:
songSLAM compositions
Jonathan Wyatt – Songs of the Prince with poetry by James Danner (2024) *World Premiere
Team 1:
Corporate Life ● Zachary Sloan
Team Members: Victoria Popritkin, soprano, Neill Campbell, pianist & Zachary Sloan, composer & poet
Team 2:
Shift ● Joshua Bornfield
Team Members: Michael Manganiello, baritone, Stephanie Baird, pianist, Joshua Bornfield, composer & Tom Haviv, poet
Team 3:
The First Bluebird ● Braden Allison with text by James Whitcomb Riley
Team Members: Ann McDonald Weible, soprano & Braden Allison, composer & pianist
Team 4:
Laundry Day ● Meg Huskin
Team Members: Elisheva Pront, soprano, Jialiang Li, pianist, Meg Huskin, composer & poet
Team 5:
Glass Delusion ● Elizabeth Gartman
Team Members: Laura Whittenberger, soprano, Austin Philemon, pianist, Elizabeth Gartman, composer & Susan Bywaters, poet
Team 6:
Sea Song ● Leigha Amick with text by Katherine Mansfield
Team Members: Katie Trigg, mezzo soprano, Reese Revak, pianist, Leigha Amick, composer
Team 7:
Kitsune ● Kristen Baum
Team Members: Alexandria McNeely, soprano, Chun-Hsin (Cynthia) Liu, pianist, Kristen Baum, composer, & Sarah Ann Winn, poet
Team 8:
My Brick House ● Laura Nevitt
Team Members: Juan Suarez, baritone & poet, Jacob LyteHaven, pianist & Laura Nevitt, composer
Team 9:
The Banned-Book Tango ● Jordan Rutter-Covatto
Team Members: Sydney Anderson, soprano Mila Henry, pianist, Jordan Rutter-Covatto, composer & Fred Sauter, poet
Team 10:
Horror Movie ● Marcus DeLoach with text by Howard Moss
Team Members: Marcus DeLoach, baritone & composer & Grant Loehnig, pianist
Team 11:
遂光而飛 "Soaring into the light" ● Justin (YukWing) Cheung
Team Members: Hana Yiu, contralto, Leona Cheung, piano, Justin (YukWing) Cheung, composer & Olivia Lai, poet
Team 12:
Mother of Earth and Sky from MOTHERS OF RAGNARÖK ● Erik Franklin
Team Members: Claire Galloway, soprano, John Henderson, pianist & Erik Franklin, composer & poet
Team 13:
Changing is Existing ● Anthony Gatto with text by Gertrude Stein
Team Members: Gelsey Bell, vocalist, David Friend, pianist & Anthony Gatto, composer
Team 14:
Poems of Catullus ● Deborah Mason
Team Members: Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone, Molly Morkoski, pianist, Deborah Mason composer, with Catullus, poet & Robert Scotto, translator
Team 15:
Alone ● Patrick Michael Wickham with text by Edgar Allen Poe
Team Members: Hilary Baboukis, mezzo-soprano, Mark Wagner, pianist, Patrick Michael Wickham, composer & co-poet
Videos