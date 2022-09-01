Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southern Utah University Theatre Professor Sues Over Requirement To Use They/Them Pronouns

The professor stated he is "politically and educationally opposed" to using plural pronouns.

Sep. 01, 2022  

The Salt Lake Tribune and On Stage Blog report that Richard Bugg, a tenured Southern Utah University theater professor is suing university leaders after he "was instructed to use they/them pronouns when referring to a nonbinary student or face sanctions."

Per the lawsuit, on the first day of classes in fall 2021, a non-binary student asked Bugg to refer to them using they/them pronouns, and instead, Bugg offered to use "whatever singular pronouns or proper name [the student] preferred."

The student, following additional incidents of misgendering, filed a formal complaint to the school's Title IX Office, after which a second student filed a complaint "stating that they had been offended by the professor's refusal to use they/them pronouns when referring to the first student."

Following an investigation, the university found that "Bugg's alleged actions were in violation of university policy and constituted discrimination and harassment based on gender identity." Investigators also found that his refusal to use they/them pronouns also "constituted sexual harassment, because it was considered 'conduct based on sex.'"

In a statement to the Tribune, the University wrote "While SUU has limits on what it can discuss when an issue involves personnel matters or students, SUU implements and follows its established policies based on the law. This includes a meaningful opportunity for all to be heard before a decision is made. The University strives to create an environment where meaningful learning is fostered without discrimination or substantial disruption. SUU looks forward to the opportunity to respond in court to the Plaintiff's claims made at this preliminary stage of the lawsuit."



