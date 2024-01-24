South Street Seaport Museum's Free Monthly Sing-Along, Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music, Returns in February

The South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program—which began over 5 decades ago—continues on the first Sunday of every month. This Winter, the free program will be presented in a hybrid format, both indoors at the Museum and online.

From November 2023 to April 2024, you are invited to join the lively chantey experience either in-person at the Seaport Museum's introduction galleries or virtually via Zoom, allowing you to join from anywhere. Each sing will be hosted by a local artist who will lead the sea-song sing-along that will feature a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy the music. Throughout the event, both in-person and virtual attendees take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice.

Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a traditional maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share the chantey of their choice, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen.

The February hybrid sing will be hosted by Deirdre Murtha.

Hybrid dates include:

Sunday, February 4, 2024, 2–4pm ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 2–4pm ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024, 2–4pm ET

The hybrid event is free, and registration is encouraged.