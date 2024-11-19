South Street Seaport Museum to Present Whiskey Tasting Aboard The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Street Seaport Museum will present Whiskey Tasting Aboard the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8pm. It's not every day that you get to indulge in a whiskey tasting aboard a historical maritime treasure: a National Register-listed 19th century sailing vessel that represents the thousands of ships that docked along New York's waterfront. Come raise a glass and prepare for an evening where history meets exquisite whiskey.

Join New York Adventure Club and the Seaport Museum for a unique two-hour whiskey tasting experience aboard the historic Wavertree.

Led by Kurt Maitland, founder of the Manhattan Whiskey Club and Deputy Editor of the Whiskey Reviewer, the intimate experience will include a tour of Wavertree, uncovering stories of its global voyages, restoration efforts, and life aboard a 19th century cargo ship as well as access to the climate-controlled crew's quarters, where the tasting will take place. The evening will also feature a curated tasting of five maritime-themed whiskeys, each showcasing unique flavor profiles, and exploration of whiskey's ties to maritime culture-including trade routes and smuggling tales!

Our guide through the tasting regularly travels to whiskey distilleries throughout the world and is ready to answer any and all questions about these storied spirits. Don't miss your chance to connect with fellow whiskey enthusiasts, while enjoying ghost stories and delicious pours, so get your tickets today.

About the Speaker

Kurt Maitland was born in Brooklyn, with stints in PA, Boston, and DC before returning to his beloved New York. Maitland started his whisk(e)y journey with drams of Jameson, the beloved drink of a college friend. From there he moved on to appreciating Maker's Mark and Knob Creek and has been exploring the world of whiskey ever since. He currently nurses a fascination with old books on the whiskey industry, dead distilleries, and a love of Japanese whisky that led him to be consulted by The Atlantic.

Maitland is one of the best-known faces in New York City's whiskey circuit. He is currently the Deputy Editor of the Whiskey Reviewer website, has released a book on cocktails called Drink, and is in the process of wrapping his second book on Cocktails. Maitland was/is also the writer/editor of the dormant, not-quite-dead-yet, and perhaps starting to stir again-The Good, the Bad, and the Funky music blog.

About New York Adventure Club

New York Adventure Club gives you insider access to the city's best-kept secrets. But it is so much more than a tour company. New York Adventure Club is a community-driven club that curates the most unique experiences in town, with a focus on history and storytelling. They show a city you never knew existed, and offer a community you can't live without. You won't find the special-access tours and exclusive events anywhere else. Think after-hours tours of New York City's most celebrated spaces, themed parties in unexpected locations, and weekend excursions to incredible destinations. To ensure a one-of-a-kind experience each and every time, events and outings are hand-picked specifically for the New York Adventure Club community. nyadventureclub.com

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree serves as the iconic centerpiece of the bustling waterfront that shaped New York City into a modern metropolis. seaportmuseum.org/about-waveretree