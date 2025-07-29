South Street Seaport Museum to Present Sinister Secrets Of The Seaport in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present the next Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour on August 2, 2025, at 2pm. This 90-minute winding journey unravels the darker past of the South Street Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Tickets are now available and range from $30 to $40. Registration is required.

This entertaining tour tells the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout the tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. You'll also be able to test your "Ear for Crime" in an interactive game throughout the walk, which even has a prize for the winner at the end of the tour.

Meet your tour guide at Ryan Maguire's Bar & Restaurant, at 28 Cliff Street, where one happy hour drink or soft drink is included in your registration for the tour. Come up to 30 minutes early and be treated to a few scandalous stories inspired by the historical images on view at the bar.

Registration is required. Tours are rain or shine. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique New York experience, and history-buffs aged 13 and up.

The Seaport Museum developed the Sinister Secrets of the Seaport tour with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program.

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets, available Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the new Maritime City exhibition in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street.