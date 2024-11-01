South Street Seaport Museum to Present Monthly Sing-Alongs Sea Chanteys & Maritime Music in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program will continue on the first Sunday of every month. As the weather cools, beginning on November 3, from 2-4pm ET, this event transitions to a hybrid format, both in-person at the Museum at 207 Water Street and virtually online via Zoom, allowing you to join from anywhere.

Join the monthly sea-song sing along, hosted by a local artist who will lead the group through a variety of traditional maritime work songs and ballads. Throughout the event, both in-person and virtual attendees are welcome to take the stage for this round-robin where you can sing and share the chantey of your choice. Attendees are encouraged to sing along with the chorus or just sit back and enjoy each performance. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to participate in this free event.

Advanced in-person registration is encouraged, but walkups will be accommodated as possible. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission