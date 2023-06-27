South Street Seaport Museum to Present Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music Live Sing-Along in July

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

South Street Seaport Museum to Present Monthly Sea Chanteys And Maritime Music Live Sing-Along in July

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music series Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music--the original NYC Chantey Sing--continues on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 2pm, on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, NYC. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to attend and can lead or request a maritime work song or ballad. The program will offer a round-robin where anyone can sing and share a chantey of their choice that will be heard by all, join in the choruses throughout the event, or just listen. Registration is encouraged for this free event. The July Chantey Sing will be hosted by Jules Peiperl. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Before and after the Chantey Sing, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. How did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs, and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news-all were part of the repertoire onboard.

"Sea chanteys fit in beautifully with the New York tradition," said Laura Norwitz. "Sailing ships were a melting pot of languages and cultures, and chanteys and forecastle songs, along with hard work and shared challenges, helped sailors merge into one community. When we sing these songs today-some old, and some with updated lyrics for the 21stcentury-we celebrate New York's maritime history and also the community we create by enjoying home-made music together."

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Opens in NYC Photo
Review Roundup: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Opens in NYC

Immersive Everywhere’s production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show is now open off-Broadway. Let's see what the critics had to say...

2
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/25/2023.

3
Video: See Hall & Tompsett in Rehearsals for IN DREAMS Photo
Video: See Hall & Tompsett in Rehearsals for IN DREAMS

Get a first look at footage of Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett in rehearsals for the Roy Orbison musical In Dreams.

4
Bailey McCall to Succeed Whitney Bashor as Rachel in MJ on Broadway Photo
Bailey McCall to Succeed Whitney Bashor as 'Rachel' in MJ on Broadway

Bailey McCall will be joining the Broadway cast of MJ. She will make her Broadway debut as 'Rachel,' succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Learn how to purchase tickets to MJ!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Photos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR Celebration
Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces ProgrammingBrooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You