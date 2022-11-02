South Street Seaport Museum to Present Fulton Fish Market: A History Book Launch

South Street Seaport Museum will host Fulton Fish Market: A History Book Launch, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 6pm, at 12 Fulton Street, NYC. Celebrating the release of his new book, author Jonathan H. Rees will deliver a book talk discussing how the Fulton Fish Market shaped American cuisine, commerce, and culture by bringing together economic, technological, urban, culinary, and environmental history. Advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/fish-market-book.

Hear some of the research that Rees conducted with the help of the South Street Seaport Museum for this comprehensive publication. Slides and stories shared in this presentation will illustrate the history of the Fish Market, from its 1822 founding as a neighborhood retail market, through its time as the nation's largest fish and seafood wholesaling center, to its 2005 relocation to the Bronx.

Copies of Fulton Fish Market: A History will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

About the Author

Jonathan H. Rees is Professor of History at Colorado State University - Pueblo. His previous books include Refrigeration Nation: A History of Ice Appliances and Enterprise in America and The Chemistry of Fear: Harvey Wiley's Fight for Pure Food.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org