South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Workshop Forging Maritime Metals

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, join the South Street Seaport Museum for the first of four recurring drop-in metalworking demonstrations that delve into the crucial role of blacksmiths during the Age of Sail, both on land and aboard ships at sea. These events will spark interest into the maritime blacksmithing trade and provide visitors with insight into the construction and maintenance of historic vessels, like the 1885 tall ship Wavertree.

Metalworker and long-time Seaport Museum volunteer Barry Greene will enlighten viewers about the tools and materials employed by smiths. Through live showcases, he will demonstrate the historical art of crafting rivets, spikes, and various tools.

Stop by Pier 16 where you can witness the creation of vital components that held hulls together. In addition, you will learn about the diverse array of tools created by blacksmiths such as those utilized by the ship's carpenter, pots and utensils employed by the cook, harpoons and knives used by whalers, and even colossal anchors like those near Bowne & Co. Stationers. With such a rich history to explore, these experiences promise an immersive journey into the blacksmiths of maritime past and present.

No registration needed. This activity takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome. Just stop by June 1, July 6, August 3, or September 7, anytime between 12pm and 2pm. seaportmuseum.org/blacksmith-demonstrations

Upcoming 2024 demonstrations:

Saturday, June 1, 12-2pm

Saturday, July 6, 12-2pm

Saturday, August 3, 12-2pm

Saturday, September 7, 12-2pm

Extend Your Visit

Access to the Museum's historical ships and introduction galleries is not included with this event. To see more that the Museum has to offer, ask Museum staff about our Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets when you check in.

Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets include access to all current exhibitions

on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the Presenter

Barry Greene, a passionate professional blacksmith, has presented public demonstrations of the craft at the Long Island Railroad Museum and The Cloisters Medieval Festival, as well as at various locations throughout Pennsylvania alongside Jeff Janos. He is a long-time volunteer at the Seaport Museum where he has done ornamental metalworking on Wavertree, engine repair on Ambrose and W.O. Decker, and has restored salvaged maritime equipment for Museum use on the waterfront.

Greene first encountered iron working as a child in Brooklyn, where he was mentored by an experienced professional ironworker who shared the fundamentals of forge work. In the early 1970s, he was introduced to Harvey Murton, the head armorer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, who provided valuable insights into the techniques and tools used by medieval armorers to create their intricate works.