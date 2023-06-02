South Street Seaport Museum to Present Forging Maritime History Event This Month

South Street Seaport Museum will present a brand-new free monthly event, Forging Maritime History, beginning on June 10, 2023, from 12-2pm. One day a month, from June to August, guests can visit the Seaport Museum for public drop-in metalworking demonstrations that delve into the crucial role of blacksmiths during the Age of Sail, both on land and aboard ships at sea. These events will spark interest into the maritime blacksmithing trade and provide visitors with insight into the construction and maintenance of historic vessels, like the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. No registration needed. This activity takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/blacksmith-demonstrations.

Professional metalworker and long-time Seaport Museum volunteer Barry Greene will enlighten viewers about the tools and materials employed by smiths. Through live showcases, he will demonstrate the historical art of crafting rivets, spikes, and various tools while highlighting modern reproductions of intriguing artifacts from the Museum's collection.

Stop by Pier 16 where guests can witness the creation of vital components that held historical wood and iron hulls together. In addition, they will learn about the diverse array of tools created by blacksmiths such as those utilized by the ship's carpenter, pots and utensils employed by the cook, harpoons and knives used by whalers, and even colossal anchors like those near Bowne & Co. Stationers. With such a rich history to explore, these experiences promise an immersive journey into the blacksmiths of maritime past and present.

Extend Your Visit

These blacksmith demonstrations are free and open to the public. Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Stop by the red tent at Pier 16 to get a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About the Presenter

Barry Greene, a passionate professional blacksmith, has presented public demonstrations of the craft at the Long Island Railroad Museum and The Cloisters Medieval Festival, as well as at various locations throughout Pennsylvania alongside Jeff Janos. He is a long-time volunteer at the Seaport Museum where he has done ornamental metalworking on Wavertree, engine repair on Ambrose and W.O. Decker, and has restored salvaged maritime equipment for Museum use on the waterfront.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

